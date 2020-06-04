Libre Graphics Meeting (LGM) 2020 and State of the Source Summit
-
LGM 2020 : my experience running an online international conference
Last week was the Libre Graphics Meeting (LGM) 2020 online conference. The LGM is normally an occasion for all the contributors of graphics related Free Software to meet physically, and this year we had planned to organize it in our city of Rennes, France. But of course, with the current situation, we were forced to cancel the physical event. We hesitated to make an online event instead, as the biggest interest in this event is to have a physical meeting. We ran a poll to see if there was enough interest for an online event, and the result showed us that there was.
As several people asked me about the technical setup used for the stream, I’m going to explain it here.
I was inspired a lot by the solution used for the Libre Planet conference, which used a jitsi meet instance to receive the stream of remote speakers, and sent it to an icecast server using a GStreamer based script to record the screen.
The first difference is that we decided to ask all the speakers to send a pre-recorded video of their presentation. We felt it was safer to get a good quality source for the talks, as some speakers may not have enough bandwidth on their internet connection for a reliable high-quality live session. And it was also safer to have a good quality recording available to publish the videos after the event.
-
State of the Source Summit
The State of the Source Summit invites open source communities of practice from around the world to organize and contribute to a global conversation on the current state of open source software: non-technical issues that foster development and community, the licenses that enable collaboration, the practices that promote contribution, and the issues confronting cooperation.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 681 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows/Screencasts: FLOSS Weekly, BSDNow and Linux Mint 20 Backgrounds Slideshow
Servers: Kubernetes, Benchmarks and OpenStack
Debian Leftovers and Developers
LibreELEC (Leia) 9.2.3
LibreELEC 9.2.3 (Leia) the final version has arrived based upon Kodi v18.7.1.
Recent comments
33 min 20 sec ago
37 min 16 sec ago
1 hour 4 min ago
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 38 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
5 hours 30 min ago