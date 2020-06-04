Security and FUD
A new Java-based ransomware targets Windows and Linux [Ed: So... do not install it?]
GNU Linux – a pretty old vulnerability in ppp(d) was fixed (risk of remote exploit)
Debian says the problem is fixed in many versions.
The table below lists information on source packages.
Make sure to keep all internet facing systems as up to date as possible.
The pppd daemon works in conjunction with the core PPP driver to establish and maintain a PPP connection with another system (called a partner) and negotiate IP addresses for each end of the connection.
Cooking up secure code: A foolproof recipe for open source [Ed: Companies that sell fear of FOSS are overstating the threat whilst never speaking about back doors in proprietary components, software etc.]
Even if two components have the same name, they can be very different depending on which organization or developer community has created them, or the various iterations and forks which they have experienced. While they might share similar purpose or functionality, these components might contain slight changes that reflect the needs or preferences of the people who influenced their evolution. A good example of this is the difference between Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Ubuntu. In practice, these slight differences can add up to create a significant impact on functionality, compatibility, and security, and thus must be considered when researching which “recipe” to follow.
LibreELEC (Leia) 9.2.3
LibreELEC 9.2.3 (Leia) the final version has arrived based upon Kodi v18.7.1.
