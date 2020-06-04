The State of the Source Summit invites open source communities of practice from around the world to organize and contribute to a global conversation on the current state of open source software: non-technical issues that foster development and community, the licenses that enable collaboration, the practices that promote contribution, and the issues confronting cooperation.

Last week was the Libre Graphics Meeting (LGM) 2020 online conference. The LGM is normally an occasion for all the contributors of graphics related Free Software to meet physically, and this year we had planned to organize it in our city of Rennes, France. But of course, with the current situation, we were forced to cancel the physical event. We hesitated to make an online event instead, as the biggest interest in this event is to have a physical meeting. We ran a poll to see if there was enough interest for an online event, and the result showed us that there was. As several people asked me about the technical setup used for the stream, I’m going to explain it here. I was inspired a lot by the solution used for the Libre Planet conference, which used a jitsi meet instance to receive the stream of remote speakers, and sent it to an icecast server using a GStreamer based script to record the screen. The first difference is that we decided to ask all the speakers to send a pre-recorded video of their presentation. We felt it was safer to get a good quality source for the talks, as some speakers may not have enough bandwidth on their internet connection for a reliable high-quality live session. And it was also safer to have a good quality recording available to publish the videos after the event.

Servers: Kubernetes, Benchmarks and OpenStack Longhorn Simplifies Distributed Block Storage in Kubernetes Today we’re announcing the general availability of Longhorn, an enterprise-grade, cloud-native container storage solution. Longhorn directly answers the need for an enterprise-grade, vendor-neutral persistent storage solution that supports the easy development of stateful applications within Kubernetes. We’ve been working on Longhorn for almost as long as we’ve been around as a company. We launched the project in 2017, and then in 2019, we contributed it to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as a sandbox project. So it’s that CNCF open source project that is now generally available.

Supporting the Evolving Ingress Specification in Kubernetes 1.18 Earlier this year, the Kubernetes team released Kubernetes 1.18, which extended Ingress. In this blog post, we’ll walk through what’s new in the new Ingress specification, what it means for your applications, and how to upgrade to an ingress controller that supports this new specification.

Benchmarks Of 2nd Gen AMD EPYC On Amazon EC2 Against Intel Xeon, Graviton2 Today AMD and Amazon announced the general availability of 2nd Gen AMD EPYC "Rome" processors available via the Elastic Compute Cloud. AMD EPYC "Rome" on EC2 with the new "C5a" instance types offer very competitive performance against the latest Intel Xeon instance types, Amazon's own Graviton2 Arm-based instances, and a big upgrade compared to the first-generation EPYC processors in the cloud.

OpenStack Ussuri for Ubuntu 20.04 and 18.04 LTS The Ubuntu OpenStack team at Canonical is pleased to announce the general availability of OpenStack Ussuri on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS via the Ubuntu Cloud Archive.