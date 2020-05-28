Open Source Password Manager Bitwarden Introduces Two New Useful Features: Trash Bin & Vault Timeout
Bitwarden is unquestionably one of the best password managers available for Linux. It’s also a cross-platform solution — so you can use it almost anywhere you like.
You can also read our review of Bitwarden if you want to explore more about it.
Now, coming back to the news. Recently, Bitwarden introduced two new major features that makes it even better.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 200 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
20 min 14 sec ago
5 hours 17 min ago
7 hours 12 min ago
7 hours 16 min ago
7 hours 42 min ago
7 hours 44 min ago
8 hours 12 min ago
8 hours 17 min ago
8 hours 34 min ago
8 hours 48 min ago