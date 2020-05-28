Reading about open source in French
English speakers have so many wonderful open source resources that it's easy to forget that communications in English aren't accessible to everyone everywhere. Therefore, I've been looking for great open source resources in Spanish and French, so I can recommend them when the need arises.
One I've been looking at recently is LinuxFr.org, which seems to be a fine "agora" for all sorts of interesting conversations in French about open source specifically and open everything else as well.
Open Source Password Manager Bitwarden Introduces Two New Useful Features: Trash Bin & Vault Timeout
Bitwarden is unquestionably one of the best password managers available for Linux. It’s also a cross-platform solution — so you can use it almost anywhere you like.
You can also read our review of Bitwarden if you want to explore more about it.
Now, coming back to the news. Recently, Bitwarden introduced two new major features that makes it even better.
6 Kubernetes Security Best Practices Every Linux Administrator Should Know
Kubernetes is a popular container orchestration platform used by many professionals around the world. It’s an open-source platform that enables you to manage containerization, providing you with feature-rich controls. However, Kubernetes is not easy to learn and maintain. To properly secure Kubernetes operations, you need to adopt certain best practices.
Linux at Home – Take a break with rapid gameplay
In this series, we look at a range of home activities where Linux can make the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged. The change of lifestyle enforced by Covid-19 is an opportunity to expand our horizons, and spend more time on activities we have neglected in the past.
We’ve seen welcome relief in the past few weeks in European countries, with marked declines in Covid-19 associated deaths. Sadly, the pandemic is rampant in many countries including Mexico, USA, Brazil, and India.
Given that working from home is likely to remain popular, it’s essential we strike a balance. When working from home, it’s very easy to lose track of time. It’s important to take regular breaks. Playing video games offers one avenue. There are many benefits of playing video games. Examples include improved coordination, problem-solving skills, it improves attention and concentration, and much more.
Recent comments
20 min 14 sec ago
5 hours 17 min ago
7 hours 12 min ago
7 hours 16 min ago
7 hours 42 min ago
7 hours 44 min ago
8 hours 12 min ago
8 hours 17 min ago
8 hours 34 min ago
8 hours 48 min ago