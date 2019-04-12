Games Leftovers
A new update to Stoneshard makes ranged combat a lot more interesting
Stoneshard, an Early Access turn-based and open-world RPG from Ink Stains Games that has a ridiculously huge amount of potential just had another big update.
The 0.5.9.0 "Bolt Thrower" update adds in quite a lot of extra content. It's surprising how quickly they're able to keep building it up. Ranged combat is definitely a lot more interesting now with Spears and Crossbows, and the addition of arrowhead variation. New skills to learn were added as part of this too including Dual Wielding, there's new fauna like sweet little Hedgehogs and new flora.
Build an interplanetary industrial rail network in Space Trains
Two awesome things together: space and trains. I'm not going to question how that's even possible but it sounds like quite a fun little mix of strategy and puzzles.
A simple yet quite fun and absurd sounding idea. You build an interplanetary industrial rail network, while discovering new plants and assigning projects to them. When doing so, space trains will ferry everything around. There's even a research system that will give you tech that ranges from "silly to literally game-winning, sometimes both". Looking at some of the options, it's got a nice bit of comedy to it. Like "Trapped Gas Mining" which mentions "Interstellar trains aren't going to power themselves; time to start drilling. Half these planets could do with some global warming anyway.". Gave me a bit of a chuckle.
FOSS transport building sim OpenTTD adds official Ubuntu 20.04 packages
Want to jump into the latest version of OpenTTD and you're on the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS? Good news, they now have some official packages setup for it.
Info - OpenTTD is an open source simulation game based upon Transport Tycoon Deluxe. It attempts to mimic the original game as closely as possible while extending it with new features and accessibility enhancements.
You could have installed it previously using the Snap package but considering how slow they can often be to start, and plenty of people just don't like Snaps, having proper native .deb packages setup seems like a good idea. This way they enable as many people on Ubuntu as possible to easily play OpenTTD.
Hidden Folks merges DLC into the game, big update out now
Hidden Folks, a somewhat hilarious hidden-object game that's like a much more interactive 'Where's Wally?' has a huge update.
Previously, Hidden Folks had DLC for extra content but that's no longer the case. They've unified the game into a single install and one payment but as a result the price has risen. So all existing players get free content, everyone else just pays a little more for a much bigger game, fair enough. This means the Beach area with 5 themed areas is now part of the game. On top of that, yesterday they release another huge free 'On Tour' update.
Simply Puzzles: Codewords brings 100 code-cracking puzzles to Linux
Enjoy a good codewords puzzle and in need of some more? Simply Puzzles: Codewords released recently with 100 levels to tease your brain with.
There's no fluff to find here, no special shiny additions. Just an easy to grasp codewords puzzle game that has you code-crack your way through crossword-like puzzles. The developer, Simply Puzzles, mentioned to us they thought there wasn't enough "clean, simple puzzle games on Steam" with this being their first of many planned games like it.
Tower Defense with a sprinkle of Deck-Building, Core Defense launches July 31
After being available in an Early Access stage on itch.io, with a demo available in the form of Core Defense: Prelude, the full Core Defense game is now set to launch on July 31.
Core Defense is quite unlike other Tower Defense games. It doesn't have a big colourful map with only a few set tower places. Instead, it uses a blank-slate map that you build up however you want to face the various enemy waves in a more roguelike way. It's also another game to sprinkle in some card mechanics in a sort-of deck-builder way as you pick a card between waves to build up your arsenal.
Xbox One wireless dongle driver for Linux 'xow' gets a new release
xow is another fantastic bit of open source, enabling the use of an Xbox One wireless dongle on Linux to be a much nicer experience overall. Supporting what looks like most of the variations now, it's got some fun advanced features with input mapping being based on existing kernel drivers like xpad.
The latest release, xow 0.5, went up yesterday which further advances what's possible including external pairing mode activation using SIGUSR1 to communicate and there's also a new compatibility mode option to spoof Xbox 360 controllers. Why the need to spoof the gamepad name? Some games aren't built to work with or detect the Xbox One pad but they work fine with the 360 pad, this workaround enables you to use your Xbox One pad in even more games.
today's howtos
Microsoft dropped for open source: Why Hamburg is now following Munich's lead
The trend towards open-source software on government computers is gathering pace in Germany. In the latest development, during coalition negotiations in the city-state of Hamburg, politicians have declared they are ready to start moving its civil service software away from Microsoft and towards open-source alternatives. The declaration comes as part of a 200-page coalition agreement between the Social Democratic and Green parties, which will define how Hamburg is run for the next five years.
Android Leftovers
Five best open source Backup utilities for Linux
Data loss is a common threat we all face these days. Disk failure or other user mistakes might result in data loss. Losing data is more hazardous for a data center which stores tons of information every day. There are so many backup Utilities available in the market which makes it confusing to choose the best one among the numerous options. This article will help you select the most appropriate free backup utility for Linux that might fit your needs.
