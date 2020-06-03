Programming Leftovers: Git, JS, Perl and Python
Top 20 Git Commands with Practical Example
If you are here reading this post, there is a high probability that you have heard or interacted with Github, and you now want to learn Git. Before we continue with showing you some of the cool Git commands, let's understand the difference between Git and GitHub.
Melissa Wen: Walking in the KMS CURSOR CRC test
In this post, I describe the steps involved in the execution of a kms_cursor_crc subtest. In my approach, I chose a subtest (pipe-A-cursor-alpha-transparent) as a target and examined the code from the beginning of the test (igt main) until reaching the target subtest and executing it.
This is my zero version. I plan to incrementally expand this document with evaluation/description of the other subtests. I will probably also need to fix some misunderstandings.
Composer.js: Framework and toolset for rapidly building back-end API services using NodeJS
AcceleratXR announced the launch of its new open source project – Composer.js. Composer.js is a framework and toolset for rapidly building back-end API services using NodeJS. The project is a fork of the internal tools and technology the company has been steadily building its innovative MMO gaming platform with over the last two years.
Code Gauntlet’s four-player co-op mode | Wireframe #39
CY's Recent Submission for PWC(061-063)
PyCharm: PyCharm 2020.2 Early Access Program starts now!
The Early Access Program for our next major release, PyCharm 2020.2, is now open! If you are the kind of person who is always looking forward to the next ‘big thing’, we encourage you to join and share your thoughts on the latest PyCharm improvements! Our upcoming release is loaded with cool features!
ListenData: How to drop one or multiple columns from Pandas Dataframe
In this tutorial, we will cover how to drop or remove one or multiple columns from pandas dataframe.
What is pandas in Python?
pandas is a python package for data manipulation. It has several functions for the following data tasks:
Drop or Keep rows and columns
Aggregate data by one or more columns
Sort or reorder data
Merge or append multiple dataframes
String Functions to handle text data
DateTime Functions to handle date or time format columns
Matt Layman: Designing A View - Building SaaS #59
In this episode, I focused on a single view for adding a course to a school year. This view is reusing a form class from a different part of the app and sharing a template. We worked through the details of making a clear CreateView. The stream started with me answering a question about how I design a new feature. I outlined all the things that I think through for the different kinds of features that I need to build.
Configuring Wing Pro's Python Debugger for Your Code Base
This Wing Tip provides a roadmap to the configuration options available for Wing's debugger, to make it easier to understand the available possibilities and how these can be applied to your development projects.
today's howtos
Microsoft dropped for open source: Why Hamburg is now following Munich's lead
The trend towards open-source software on government computers is gathering pace in Germany. In the latest development, during coalition negotiations in the city-state of Hamburg, politicians have declared they are ready to start moving its civil service software away from Microsoft and towards open-source alternatives. The declaration comes as part of a 200-page coalition agreement between the Social Democratic and Green parties, which will define how Hamburg is run for the next five years.
Android Leftovers
Five best open source Backup utilities for Linux
Data loss is a common threat we all face these days. Disk failure or other user mistakes might result in data loss. Losing data is more hazardous for a data center which stores tons of information every day. There are so many backup Utilities available in the market which makes it confusing to choose the best one among the numerous options. This article will help you select the most appropriate free backup utility for Linux that might fit your needs.
