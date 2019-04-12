today's leftovers
Baïkal (CalDAV) 0.7.0 in Gentoo
Just this past week, the new version of of Baïkal (0.7.0)—a PHP CalDAV and CardDAV server based on Sabre—was released, and one of the key changes was that support was added for more modern versions of PHP (like 7.4).
Since my personal Gentoo server is running the ~amd64 branch, I had to wait for this release in order to get my CalDAV server up and running. For the most part, installing Baïkal 0.7.0 was a straightforward process, but there were a couple of “gotchas” along the way.
Fedora 33 Proposal To Allow Packages To Build With LLVM Clang Rather Than Requiring GCC
A feature proposal raised by Red Hat's Jeff Law would allow Fedora packages to be built under the LLVM Clang compiler rather than defaulting that all packages to be built under GCC. Clang-built packages would happen where the upstream software recommends using Clang by default or for software without an upstream to let the packager(s) make their own decision.
Red Hat's Stratis Storage 2.1 Released With Encryption Support, Other Improvements
Version 2.1 of Red Hat's Stratis daemon is now available that aims to bring Btrfs/ZFS-like functionality atop the XFS file-system paired with LVM.
Stratis 2.1 is the first release in three months for this Red Hat storage project. Most notable to Stratis 2.1 is the daemon now handling encryption support, closing off a string of bug reports / requests over such functionality considering other modern Linux file-systems long offering easy to manage encryption support. The Stratis 2.1 storage encryption makes use of LUKS2 for encryption.
The Talospace Project: Firefox 77 on POWER
Firefox 77 is released. I really couldn't care less about Pocket recommendations, and I don't know who was clamouring for that exactly because everybody be tripping recommendations, but better accessibility options are always welcome and the debugging and developer tools improvements sound really nice. This post is being typed in it.
There are no OpenPOWER-specific changes in Fx77, though a few compilation issues were fixed expeditiously through Dan Horák's testing just in time for the Fx78 beta. Daniel Kolesa reported an issue with system NSS 3.52 and WebRTC, but I have not heard if this is still a problem (at least on the v2 ABI), and I always build using in-tree NSS myself which seems to be fine. This morning Daniel Pocock sent me a basic query of 64-bit Power ISA bugs yet to be fixed in Firefox; I suspect some are dupes (I closed one just this morning which I know I fixed myself already), and many are endian-specific, but we should try whittling down that list (and, as usual, LTO and PGO still need to be investigated further). I'm still using the same .mozconfigs from Firefox 67.
A New RegExp Engine in SpiderMonkey
Regular expressions – commonly known as RegExps – are a powerful tool in JavaScript for manipulating strings. They provide a rich syntax to describe and capture character information. They’re also heavily used, so it’s important for SpiderMonkey (the JavaScript engine in Firefox) to optimize them well.
Over the years, we’ve had several approaches to RegExps. Conveniently, there’s a fairly clear dividing line between the RegExp engine and the rest of SpiderMonkey. It’s still not easy to replace the RegExp engine, but it can be done without too much impact on the rest of SpiderMonkey.
In 2014, we took advantage of this flexibility to replace YARR (our previous RegExp engine) with a forked copy of Irregexp, the engine used in V8. This raised a tricky question: how do you make code designed for one engine work inside another? Irregexp uses a number of V8 APIs, including core concepts like the representation of strings, the object model, and the garbage collector.
After Taming Open Access, Academic Publishing Giants Now Seek To Assimilate The World Of Preprints
As Techdirt has reported, the open access movement seeks to obtain free access to research, particularly when it is funded by taxpayers' money. Naturally, traditional academic publishers enjoying profit margins of 30 to 40% are fighting to hold on to their control. Initially, they tried to stop open access gaining a foothold among researchers; now they have moved on to the more subtle strategy of adopting it and assimilating it -- rather as Microsoft has done with open source. Some advocates of open access are disappointed that open access has not led to any significant savings in the overall cost of publishing research. That, in its turn, has led many to urge the increased use of preprints as a way of saving money, liberating knowledge, and speeding up its dissemination. One reason for this is a realization that published versions in costly academic titles add almost nothing to the freely-available preprints they are based on.
USB4 Is Coming! USB4 Is Coming!
Widely reported in the technical press, USB4, a.k.a. USB 4.0, should be finding its way to your computing world soon. There is hope for a late-2020 rollout for cables and devices, but sometime in the first half of 2021 is more realistic, given the global manufacturing shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. You can download the "official" spec information for USB4 here (zip file).
For a little bit of background, in 2017, Intel donated the Thunderbolt 3 specs to the USB Implementers Forum for third-party use. Thunderbolt 3 is significant, due to it sporting 40Gbps transfer speeds. While the standard for Thunderbolt 3 is free to use and implement, the use of the Thunderbolt 3 trademark is not, and still requires certification by Intel before advertising that a device is Thunderbolt 3 compatible. Additionally, the Thunderbolt 3 compatibility is only available if individual manufacturers choose to build it in. And, I have to admit that I had never heard of Thunderbolt until I started to write this article. But then again, I don't spend endless hours perusing new computer systems that I know I cannot afford, either, which is most likely why Thunderbolt never appeared on my radar.
After experiencing the confusing rollout of the USB 3 standard, and its subsequent (and even more confusing) split into USB 3.1 and USB 3.2 "standards," don't hold your breath for anything less confusing with the USB4 rollout. Like most users, I'll withhold judgement. After all, I live in Missouri, who's nickname is "The Show Me" state.
today's howtos
Microsoft dropped for open source: Why Hamburg is now following Munich's lead
The trend towards open-source software on government computers is gathering pace in Germany. In the latest development, during coalition negotiations in the city-state of Hamburg, politicians have declared they are ready to start moving its civil service software away from Microsoft and towards open-source alternatives. The declaration comes as part of a 200-page coalition agreement between the Social Democratic and Green parties, which will define how Hamburg is run for the next five years.
Android Leftovers
Five best open source Backup utilities for Linux
Data loss is a common threat we all face these days. Disk failure or other user mistakes might result in data loss. Losing data is more hazardous for a data center which stores tons of information every day. There are so many backup Utilities available in the market which makes it confusing to choose the best one among the numerous options. This article will help you select the most appropriate free backup utility for Linux that might fit your needs.
