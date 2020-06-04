Latest Security Patches and FUD/Drama
-
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (bind, firefox, and freerdp), Debian (netqmail and python-django), Fedora (cacti, cacti-spine, dbus, firefox, gjs, mbedtls, mozjs68, and perl), Oracle (freerdp and kernel), Scientific Linux (bind and firefox), Slackware (mozilla), SUSE (krb5-appl, libcroco, libexif, libreoffice, libxml2, qemu, transfig, and vim), and Ubuntu (firefox, freerdp, and python-django).
-
Tor from Telmex. When I say “achievement unlocked”, I mean it!
Back in 2016, Telmex –Mexico’s foremost communications provider and, through the brands grouped under the América Móvil brand, one of Latin America’s most important ISPs– set up rules to block connecitons to (at least) seven of Tor’s directory authorities (DirAuths). We believe they might have blocked all of them, in an attempt to block connections from Tor from anywhere in their networks, but Tor is much more resourceful than that so, the measure was not too effective.
[....]
How can I put this in words? I am very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very happy we managed to see this through!
-
[HACKER] New Java-Based Ransomware Uses JIMAGE Targetting Windows and Linux Devices [Ed: Microsoft Zack (yes, he worked for Microsoft and maybe still does) is seeding anti-Linux coverage and the gist is, yes, you can (if you try to) install malicious software on your machine. Anything to distract from deliberate back doors in Microsoft Windows?]
-
This new ransomware is targeting Windows and Linux PCs with a 'unique' attack [Ed: Microsoft-aligned ZDNet pushing this also]
-
New Ransomware Targets Windows And Linux PCs With A 'Unique' Attack [Ed: Following ZDNet]
-
Linux and Windows systems targeted by new Tycoon ransomware
-
Threat Spotlight: Tycoon Ransomware Targets Education and Software Sectors
Tycoon is a multi-platform Java ransomware targeting Windows® and Linux® that has been observed in-the-wild since at least December 2019[1]. It is deployed in the form of a Trojanized Java Runtime Environment (JRE) and leverages an obscure Java image format to fly under the radar.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 764 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat/Fedora: FHE, CoreOS, LLVM, GraalVM and Paul Cormier
Latest Security Patches and FUD/Drama
Android Leftovers
Windows 10 May 2020 vs. Linux Performance On AMD Ryzen Threadripper
Given the recent release of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, here are some fresh benchmarks showing how the latest Windows 10 software update paired with the latest AMD drivers performs against the latest 2020 Linux distribution releases. This testing was done on an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X box given the interesting performance differences we have seen in the past to Linux's advantage with these HEDT processors. The Linux distributions tested against Windows 10 May 2020 Update were Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, openSUSE Tumbleweed, Arch-based Manjaro 20.0.2, Clear Linux 33250, and Fedora Workstation 32.
Recent comments
20 min 5 sec ago
46 min 14 sec ago
1 hour 17 min ago
3 hours 20 min ago
7 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 8 min ago
14 hours 3 min ago
14 hours 7 min ago
14 hours 33 min ago
14 hours 35 min ago