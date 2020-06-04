Games: Veloren, Steam, Humble Choice and More
Interviewed - Veloren, an upcoming FOSS multiplayer voxel RPG
Today we have something a bit special for you, an interview with one of the team working to produce the free and open source multiplayer voxel RPG named Veloren.
Recently, the Veloren team put out their 0.6 release, bringing a lot of extra content to try out and so we felt this was a good time to have a chat about the project.
Wave of EA games hit Steam, including Dragon Age 2 and Dragon Age: Inquisition
These older EA games hit Steam alongside Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, which comes out on PC today. The revived strategy classic includes mod support with Steam Workshop, and is one of the first major RTS franchises to open source its source code under the GPL.
Steal everything and flee from the Burning Knight - out now
With some great lighting work, furious action and a good sprinkle of comedy Burning Knight is an fast-paced roguelike that's out now. Note: key provided by the developer.
It's…ridiculous. I mean that in the nicest way I can because I'm at a loss for a better word. The whole game is just pure madness and a massive amount of fun. Much like other similar titles that came before including Nuclear Throne and Enter the Gungeon, it's got that supremely satisfying gameplay loop nailed down perfectly. Run through various floors as you dodge roll, shoot and slice your way through everything.
[...]
Hilariously, the shop is clearly selling dubious wares just take a look at the shopkeeper and tell me that's not a robber, just look at the mask! You can even start a fight with them, much to my surprise when accidentally clicking next to them and they asked me to stop. So for science, I hit them a few more times and they got very angry and starting running around super fast, firing everywhere. Even though I had clearly done it to myself, it was a bit of a shock but super funny especially with the Burning Knight cheering them on against me.
Valve moves the Steam Game Festival to June 16
The upcoming Steam Game Festival Summer Edition has been delayed, as confirmed in a Valve email today.
Originally due from June 9 - 15, they've now moved it to June 16 - 22. No reason was given and their email on it was extremely brief. It's not really unexpected though at this point, practically every other major event has also been postponed. This is all in response to the ongoing situation in America right now, after the death of George Floyd who died at hands of Minneapolis police officers.
June's Humble Choice is out with Supraland, Overload, Barotrauma and more
Looks like the June 2020 Humble Choice is a pretty good one filled with some highly rated games. Time to take a quick look over what's on offer.
Humble Choice (prev Humble Monthly) is a curated bundle that changes each month. You pick a tier with different prices to get access to the huge Humble Trove (a collection of DRM-free games) plus a Humble Store discount and then you pick between 3-9 games to keep. This month you can pick from (bold titles support Linux):
Barotrauma
Overload
Remnants of Naezith
Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
Supraland
