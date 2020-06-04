Greg Kroah-Hartman, a lead Linux Kernel developer and maintainer, has officially extended end-of-life (EOL) support for the LTS (Long-term Support) Linux kernel 4.19 and 5.4 from two to six years. He recently made changes to the official Linux Kernel long-term release page and increased the projected EOL by four years. This means Linux kernel 4.19 will now get backporting bugs and important security fixes until December 2024 and kernel 5.4 until Dec 2025.

Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Release Date: Features & How To Download Though we don’t know when Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” will be released as Linux Mint tends to release when they are ready to go. Linux Mint 20 will be available in 3 editions (Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce) but only in 64-bit. It will be based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and use a Linux 5.4 kernel. Also: Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Vs Linux Mint 20 : Which One To Install?