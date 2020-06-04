Games and Graphics: Vulkan SDK 1.2.141 Released, Steam Play Proton 5.0-8 and itch.io
-
Vulkan SDK 1.2.141 is out with GFXReconstruct to improve Vulkan dev
LunarG has released an updated version of their Vulkan SDK with version 1.2.141 out and it includes some new toys to help developers support Vulkan in their games and apps. This SDK should give developers almost everything they need to get started in the Vulkan API development environment.
With 1.2.141 it includes the new GFXReconstruct tool, which aims to improve upon their earlier vktrace. GFXReconstruct enables developers to capture and replay Vulkan API calls and they're also using the new tool to explore other potential performance and feature enhancements, such as compression for capture files (currently available) and support for multi-threaded replay (to be added in the future).
-
-
Steam Play Proton 5.0-8 has released
After a public testing period of only a few days, Valve has already pushed out Steam Play Proton 5.0-8 pulling in plenty of upgrades and fixes for the compatibility layer.
The first Release Candidate was put out on June 3 and after what seems like only a few tweaks, like removing the wine-mono upgrade that caused issues, it should now be available to everyone. You should see an update to Proton 5.0 in your Steam client.
-
-
itch.io has a huge bundle going to support 'Racial Justice and Equality'
Game store itch.io has setup a big mixed bundle of all sorts to support 'Racial Justice and Equality' and there's a lot of interesting stuff in it.
This might be the biggest bundle ever, with over 700 items included and a minimum donation amount of only $5. It's a ridiculously good deal and for a charitable cause, with all proceeds being split 50/50 between NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund.
-
What are you clicking on this weekend? Come tell us
It's the weekend and hopefully some of you will find the time to relax and play some games. There's been a lot of new releases lately too!
For me, I'm a little torn.
-
