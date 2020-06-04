IPFire Now Offers New Metrics for OpenVPN, File-Sharing Services for Apple Devices
Highlights of the IPFire 2.25 Core Update 145 release introduces new metrics for the OpenVPN server to collect metrics about connected clients, such as how long the client was connected and when.
Another new feature introduced in this latest release of the IPFire Linux firewall distro is the Netatalk package, a free and open-source software that provides file-sharing services for Apple devices.
IPFire will also now log NAT connections in the filter chain and launch the random number generator earlier in the boot process to be able to see Linux kernel’s pseudo-random number generator as soon as possible.
