Which Linux Distro Is Best for Privacy? We’ve Done the Research [Guide]

The code that Linux is built on is open-source software. That means anyone can read or modify the code. While that may sound like a privacy nightmare, it is actually the opposite. Independent programmers from all over the world work on Linux code. That makes it almost impossible for a bad actor to add malicious code to Linux without someone seeing it.

Contrast this to proprietary operating systems like Windows or macOS. The proprietary source code is controlled by the company and hidden from outsiders. If you use a proprietary operating system, you have to trust the company. Will they ensure that no malicious code gets added by outsiders? Will they add malicious code themselves?

Windows 10, for example, has code in it that records all sorts of information about how you use your computer. Microsoft inserted this code intentionally to gather this information for their own use. In the Linux world, a small army of programmers guards the source code against this kind of behavior.

Get Inkscape 1.0 with DEB, AppImage, Flatpak and Snap

The professional free graphic design software Inkscape released version 1.0 few moments ago for all computer operating systems. Now Ubuntu users ask how to install it on Ubuntu and also on other GNU/Linux distros. Fortunately, we have a standard way to install it, and alternatively you can choose other method as you wish including portable and the 32-bit architecture versions. For all users in general I recommend more to try the AppImage version as it is the easiest one. Enjoy! Read more

IPFire Now Offers New Metrics for OpenVPN, File-Sharing Services for Apple Devices

Highlights of the IPFire 2.25 Core Update 145 release introduces new metrics for the OpenVPN server to collect metrics about connected clients, such as how long the client was connected and when. Another new feature introduced in this latest release of the IPFire Linux firewall distro is the Netatalk package, a free and open-source software that provides file-sharing services for Apple devices. IPFire will also now log NAT connections in the filter chain and launch the random number generator earlier in the boot process to be able to see Linux kernel’s pseudo-random number generator as soon as possible. Read more Direct: IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 145 released

Easy Security Tools for Ubuntu 20.04 Users

This article brings Focal users easy and secure apps for their computers especially for accessing the internet and storing passwords (and a tool for Android phones). They enable you security and help you live easier with both devices especially if you are a newcomer. They are Tor Browser to protect surfing anonymity regardless country you live in, Dnscrypt to encrypt your internet access, Enigmail to encrypt your emails so only true recipients can read, KeePassXC to store your account credentials so you will not forget any, GSconnect to pair your laptop and phone, and F-Droid on Android. And, you do not need antivirus on Ubuntu. Together they empower Ubuntu users with security. You will see here short instructions to install and use them and several advice you can practice easily. Read more

Top Arch-based User Friendly Linux Distributions That are Easier to Install and Use Than Arch Linux Itself

Want to experience Arch Linux without the hassle of the complicated installation and set up? Here are a few user-friendly Arch-based Linux distributions. Read more

