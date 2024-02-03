today's howtos and leftovers
How to Install and Configure Redis on Ubuntu 20.04
How to Change Start Menu Icon in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
CHMOD and CHOWN- Must Know Linux Commands
Fedora 33 Looking To Use Swap On zRAM By Default With systemd's zram-generator
Some Fedora spins have already made use of swap on zRAM for serving as a compressed RAM drive while with Fedora Workstation 33 they are looking to make use of zRAM by default.
ZRAM has been used for a while by other Linux distributions and the likes of Chrome OS and Android even for more efficient swap usage. One could argue it's long overdue but for Fedora Workstation 33 they are looking at automatically providing a swap-on-zram setup out-of-the-box.
SoftMaker Office 2021 is an Impressive Alternative to Microsoft Office on Linux
While we have amazing open source alternatives to Microsoft Office, it’s always good to have more options supported for Linux.
For that very same reason, the latest release of SoftMaker – Office 2021 grabbed my attention.
SoftMaker Office suite is a collection of TextMaker (word), PlanMaker (spreadsheets), and Presentation program.
It is a cross-platform solution which is available for Linux, Windows, and macOS.
[Attackers] Target Fincantieri’s Norwegian Unit With Ransomware
A group of [attackers] executed a successful attack this week on shipbuilder Fincantieri SpA’s Norwegian unit, an Italy-based representative for the company said, confirming local reports.
Servers at the Norwegian unit, Vard Group AS, were infected with a ransomware, and the company “took in place all the actions needed to solve the issue,” the spokesman said. He said none of Fincantieri’s servers were involved in the attack.
Devices: Netbooks, Raspberry Pi and RISC-V
Programming Leftovers
Nostalgia struck! Aquaris E4.5 & Ubuntu Touch again
I'm happy with my little experiment, even if it serves no higher purpose. Now, on my M10 tablet, I won't repeat the exercise. It's a fairly capable device, and there, Android 6 does a pretty good job - a marked improvement over Android 5 that was on Aquaris E4.5. Indeed, Android has significantly improved over time. But on the phone, OTA-12 works quite well, and offers a fast if limited experience. But for novelty sake, I'm going to take this as far as it goes, either the UBports project or the lifespan of the device. The community-supported continuation of the Ubuntu Phone effort - UBports Ubuntu Touch - is a commendable project. Given its resources, it manages to deliver a fairly robust and fun product, with OTA-12 as its latest incarnation. Solid, usable - to an extent, but also secure, updated and with solid privacy. If you need a basic smartphone, this is a solution that offers a reasonable compromise. I've never really expected to be using Ubuntu Touch again, but now I'm glad I did this, if only to see how far one's passion can stretch. But on a serious, emotionless note, really, if you don't need much, if you're not hooked into social media, and if your hardware supports the OTA-12 image, you might want to give this a try. If anything, it's more mature than it ever was, and in the privacy-focused world, it makes perfect sense.
Sparky 2020.06
The June snapshot of Sparky 2020.06 of the (semi-)rolling line is out. It is based on the Debian testing “Bullseye”. Changes: • system upgrade from Debian testing repos as of June 5, 2020 • Linux kernel 5.6.14 (5.7.0 in Sparky unstable repos) • Firefox 77.0 • Thunderbird 68.8.1 • LibreOffice 6.4.4.2 • debi-tool’ replaced by ‘gdebi’ • added ‘spterm’ (Sparky Terminal) to be used by Sparky tools • Otter Browser replaced by Epiphany Browser (MinimalGUI) • added RadioStation – a fork of RadioTray-Lite (and Radiotray) • added Openbox Noir to the desktop list to be installed as a choice (via MinimalGUI & MinimalCLI and APTus too) • added disk autopartitioning, encrypting and lvm support to the Advanced Installer DEV (still experimental) • Calamares updated up to 3.2.24; changed password strength to a minimum number of digits as possible in Calamares, as requested a few times by our users (can be used used 1 digit, but I recommend to use strong password); thanks to lami07 • added lxappearance to MinimalGUI iso (Openbox)
