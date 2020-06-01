Language Selection

First Release Candidate of Grml version 2020.06 available

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 7th of June 2020 12:43:29 PM
GNU
Linux

We are proud to announce the first release candidate of the upcoming version 2020.06, code-named 'Ausgehfuahangl'!

This Grml release provides fresh software packages from Debian testing (AKA bullseye). As usual it also incorporates current hardware support and fixes known bugs from the previous Grml release.

For detailed information about the changes between 2018.12 and 2020.06(-rc1) have a look at the official release announcement.

Please test the ISOs and everything you usually use and rely on, and report back, so we can complete the stable release soon. If no major problems come up, the next iteration will be the stable release, which is scheduled for end of June 2020.

