First Release Candidate of Grml version 2020.06 available
We are proud to announce the first release candidate of the upcoming version 2020.06, code-named 'Ausgehfuahangl'!
This Grml release provides fresh software packages from Debian testing (AKA bullseye). As usual it also incorporates current hardware support and fixes known bugs from the previous Grml release.
For detailed information about the changes between 2018.12 and 2020.06(-rc1) have a look at the official release announcement.
Please test the ISOs and everything you usually use and rely on, and report back, so we can complete the stable release soon. If no major problems come up, the next iteration will be the stable release, which is scheduled for end of June 2020.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1056 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min ago
51 min 9 sec ago
1 hour 18 min ago
1 hour 23 min ago
1 hour 41 min ago
1 hour 50 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
14 hours 59 min ago
15 hours 12 min ago