IBM and Anaconda Partnership

Sunday 7th of June 2020
Development
  • How the IBM and Anaconda Partnership can Bolster Open Source AI Adoption

    Open-source culture is not a new concept for IT companies - from the Firefox web browser to the Linux operating system, the IT landscape has witnessed iconic innovations around the open-source software movement. According to a survey of US CEOs last year, 62% of business leaders believed Artificial Intelligence (AI) will drive company efficiency and competitiveness but on the flip side, nearly half of business decision-makers reported their organization lacked skilled personnel to implement AI. The burning question is, how to bridge the skills gap and accelerate the adoption of AI at the same time?

  • Anaconda and IBM Watson Team to Simplify Enterprise Adoption of AI Open-Source Technologies
  • Anaconda, IBM Expand Open AI Collaboration

    IBM will integrate Anaconda’s Python-based data science platform into its Watson Studio and Cloud Pak data offerings as a way to advance open source AI development. Watson Studio, IBM’s data prep and model building platform, will in turn be offered on Anaconda’s repository.

    Among the goals of the partnership announced on Thursday (June 4) is reducing technical, operational and legal obstacles to enterprise adoption of open source resources needed by data scientists to advance AI development. To that end, the partners said IBM will integrate Anaconda’s “team edition” repository with Watson AI Studio, allowing data scientists to manage AI projects in an “enterprise-grade environment.”

