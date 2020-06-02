Open Hardware/Modding: FPGAs, AR, HardwareX, COVID-19 and More
An Open Source HDMI Implementation For FPGAs
With some clever hacks and fast IO work, it’s possible to get your average garden-variety microcontroller to output some form of video. Old analog standards like composite and VGA are just slow enough that it’s possible to bitbash one’s way to success. If you’re serious about video work, however, you’ll want something more capable. For those use cases, [purisame]’s got what you need – an open source HDMI implementation for FPGAs.
CR Deck Mk.1 open source AR headset soon available via Kickstarter
Combine Reality as unveiled their new open source augmented reality headset which is based on the Project North Star that utilizes Ultraleap hand-tracking. The AR headset will soon be available via a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign which is expected to launch very soon.
Unfortunately very little is known about the new CR Deck Mk.1 AR headset currently in development by Combine Reality but as soon as more information regarding specifications or a launch date for the Kickstarter campaign our revealed we will keep you up to speed as always.
African scientists leverage open hardware
A 2018 article in the journal HardwareX details “an open source hardware setup to measure locomotor activity in rodents”. It has a simple design. But for developer Victor Kumbol, then a neuroscience master’s student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana, that device, called Actifield, has had an outsized impact.
Actifield is an actimeter, a device that quantifies animal activity (V. Wumbor-Apin Kumbol et al. HardwareX http://doi.org/ggb8hw; 2018). “I needed the actimeter to test for potential drug compounds that could modify behaviour in mice. But my department had only one actimeter available, and it was outdated,” Kumbol says. “So I decided to build one for myself.”
Open-Source Release Allows Coventor to Be Produced Worldwide
The design for a low-cost ventilator created at the University of Minnesota has now been released as open-source, giving manufacturers around the globe a way to help supply care providers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ventilators serve a crucial role in treating COVID-19—but the surge in patients sickened by the pandemic is outpacing the number of ventilators available. The Coventor was designed by a team of UMN Twin Cities researchers and an alumnus as a compact, first-of-its-kind alternative to traditional ventilators, giving physicians another means to increase the oxygen levels in patients’ blood.
Improved swing trajectory
While not the entirety of the problem by any stretch, I figured fixing the swing trajectory was a fine first step that would be mostly independent of any other resolutions. I wanted the swing phase of the leg movement to have a few properties:
Continuous velocity profile (I don’t care about jerk)
When lifting off and touching down, maintain the ground velocity for a brief period of time
For now, I’m not doing whole body control, so the trajectory can be scripted, and it is acceptable to lock in the target position at foot liftoff time
I decided to tackle the problem independently in the Z axis and in the XY plane. In both cases, the approach is based on piecewise cubic bezier curves. In one dimension, these curves have a continuous first and second derivative, but only the position and first derivative are controllable.
User Friendly GNU/Linux Resources
Here I listed three easy to understand learning resources to start GNU/Linux for you and your organizations in theories and practices. They are Getgnulinux.org, Trylinux.today, and Flossmanuals.net. They are short, simple, user friendly, but still very informative with everything you need without things you don't, especially when coming from Microsoft or Apple. For teachers, they are good as teaching materials and references in your school. Please help me share this information to your friends. Welcome to Free Software Community!
Switching Software Center from Snap to Deb on Ubuntu 20.04
Do you know that on Focal Fossa today the software center is switched to Snap instead of the traditional Deb we normally used? Do you notice the difference? If you dislike Snap, you can turn back Ubuntu 20.04 free from Snaps and switch the software center into the original one we used on previous releases. n the diverse GNU/Linux world, Snap is new technology from Ubuntu to deliver software and automate security updates universally to multiple distros. With Snap, one software can be downloaded and got automatically updated by diverse users which before this was impossible. We use it as alternative way to install software aside from the one, APT, we used for years. Snap eases everyone in same way APK eases Android users and developers, that is, everything is bundled inside one file per application. Learn more about Snap in Ubuntu Explanation, Wikipedia, and UbuntuBuzz. In 20.04, Snap becomes the default underlying method replacing the standard Deb in the Software Center and this makes some users uneasy they wish to get back the previous one.
Download Linuxfx Operating System: Linux Like Windows 10
Linuxfx is a Brazilian Linux distribution based on Ubuntu. This can be perfect for the new users shifting to Linux from Windows 10 as it has Windows 10 like interface. Linuxfx ships with an intuitive Cinnamon desktop user interface. Linuxfx comes up with various tools like Sentinela, a computer vision software with video analytics and software for access control (facial recognition and automatic number plate recognition), object detection, gender, age and mood detection.
