Tails OS – An Actionable Guide for Regular Folks

One of the great things about Tails is that you can create your own Tails USB Stick or DVD and try it for yourself. And since it is free software, all it will cost you is the USB Stick or DVD you install it on. In the next few sections, we’ll talk about the process of creating and configuring a Tails System using a USB Stick. We won’t walk you through the process step by step, as the details depend on the type of computer you install from and the media you are going to install to. We do encourage you to create your own Tails System by following the instructions on the Download and Install Tails page that applies to your situation. Once we’re done, you’ll be able to see for yourself how Tails and its included software work.

[Video] What's New in Linux Lite 5.0 OS - Possible Windows replacement

A video walkthrough of Linux Lite 5.0. Have a look.

Blazing Fast And Beautiful: Linux OS Peppermint 11 Is In Development

Linux distribution Peppermint OS took me by surprise when I stumbled across it last year. It transformed my under-powered Asus VivoBook into a laptop worth using, and away from a slow and bloated Windows 10 installation it could barely handle. It’s quirky “Frankenstein” approach to a Linux distro resulted in a beautiful and blazing fast experience. Tragically, in January 2020, Peppermint CEO Mark Greaves passed away. I decided to write this post after having multiple Peppermint OS users tell me they started seeking out a different flavor of Linux to install after Mark’s death, assuming development would cease. I’m here to tell you that the Peppermint OS will live on, and development of version 11 is underway.