Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 7th of June 2020 06:24:14 PM

One of the last big missing pieces in GTK 4 is the infrastructure for new list and grid widgets. It has just been merged and is included in the 3.98.5 release. So it is time to take a closer look.

Since ancient times (ie GTK 2), GtkTreeView has been the go-to data display widget in GTK. It uses a model-view pattern to keep the data separate from the display infrastructure. Over the years, it has grown a grid-display sibling (GtkIconView) and a selection cousin (GtkComboBox), using the same infrastructure (tree models and cell renderers).

Unfortunately, the approach taken for rendering in GtkTreeView with cell renderers left us with a schism: widgets use one set of vfuncs and technologies for size allocation and rendering, and cell renderers use another. One of the unfortunate consequences of this split is that it is very hard to do animations in tree views (since cell renderers don’t keep state). Another is that most of the advances of the GTK CSS rendering machinery are unavailable in cell renderers.