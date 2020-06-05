Blazing Fast And Beautiful: Linux OS Peppermint 11 Is In Development
Linux distribution Peppermint OS took me by surprise when I stumbled across it last year. It transformed my under-powered Asus VivoBook into a laptop worth using, and away from a slow and bloated Windows 10 installation it could barely handle. It’s quirky “Frankenstein” approach to a Linux distro resulted in a beautiful and blazing fast experience. Tragically, in January 2020, Peppermint CEO Mark Greaves passed away.
I decided to write this post after having multiple Peppermint OS users tell me they started seeking out a different flavor of Linux to install after Mark’s death, assuming development would cease. I’m here to tell you that the Peppermint OS will live on, and development of version 11 is underway.
Scalable lists in GTK 4
One of the last big missing pieces in GTK 4 is the infrastructure for new list and grid widgets. It has just been merged and is included in the 3.98.5 release. So it is time to take a closer look. Since ancient times (ie GTK 2), GtkTreeView has been the go-to data display widget in GTK. It uses a model-view pattern to keep the data separate from the display infrastructure. Over the years, it has grown a grid-display sibling (GtkIconView) and a selection cousin (GtkComboBox), using the same infrastructure (tree models and cell renderers). Unfortunately, the approach taken for rendering in GtkTreeView with cell renderers left us with a schism: widgets use one set of vfuncs and technologies for size allocation and rendering, and cell renderers use another. One of the unfortunate consequences of this split is that it is very hard to do animations in tree views (since cell renderers don’t keep state). Another is that most of the advances of the GTK CSS rendering machinery are unavailable in cell renderers.
Android Leftovers
Linux 5.7.1
I'm announcing the release of the 5.7.1 kernel. All users of the 5.7 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.7.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.7.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git;a=summary Also: Linux Kernel 5.7 Gets First Point Release, It’s Now Ready for Mass Adoption Linux 5.7.1 Releases As A Benign First Point Release
LFA (Linux For All) Distro Is Now Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Linux Kernel 5.7
The biggest news is that LFA (Linux For All) has been totally rebuilt and it’s now based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) long-term supported operating system series. Even more, it now ships with the latest Linux 5.7 kernel series and the Nvidia 440.82 proprietary graphics driver by default. That right there is already great news for most Linux enthusiasts out there. On top of that, LFA is using the lightweight LXDE desktop environment, which makes it compatible with most computers, even older ones, now that there’s no official Ubuntu flavor based on LXDE.
