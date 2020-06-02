Tails OS – An Actionable Guide for Regular Folks
One of the great things about Tails is that you can create your own Tails USB Stick or DVD and try it for yourself. And since it is free software, all it will cost you is the USB Stick or DVD you install it on.
In the next few sections, we’ll talk about the process of creating and configuring a Tails System using a USB Stick. We won’t walk you through the process step by step, as the details depend on the type of computer you install from and the media you are going to install to.
We do encourage you to create your own Tails System by following the instructions on the Download and Install Tails page that applies to your situation.
Once we’re done, you’ll be able to see for yourself how Tails and its included software work.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 799 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
Ubuntu Servers and Kubernetes: Automated Server Installs, MicroK8s and More
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Unboxing the new System76 Lemur Pro and Bryan Lunduke Back to Being a Troll
Recent comments
1 hour 36 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
8 hours 37 min ago
9 hours 27 min ago
9 hours 55 min ago
9 hours 59 min ago
10 hours 18 min ago
10 hours 27 min ago