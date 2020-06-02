Red Hat Leftovers
Why Vodafone Greece Devs Migrated to Red Hat’s Quarkus
The team at Vodafone Greece kept trying to make do with its legacy systems but the need for a nimbler option became impossible to ignore. They had been using a monolithic service architecture that was in place for decades. A newer option emerged when Quarkus came on the scene.
Red Hat Accelerates Open Cloud Initiatives for Hybrid, Multi-Cloud, Virtualization
Red Hat’s Tushar Katarki, senior manager for product management, described his top takeaways for OpenShift 4.4 in a detailed blog post.
Extends value from Kubernetes Operators. OpenShift’s Kubernetes Operator model has helped improve the installation experience. He explains how OpenShift 4.4 build on prior advantages.
“The installation of the complete infrastructure, from operating system (Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS) to end-user services, reduces the overhead required to install OpenShift in the hybrid cloud. With OpenShift 4.4, that self-guided installation experience now includes support for deployment with full-stack automation (IPI) on Red Hat Virtualization (RHV),” he wrote.
Tech preview of OpenShift Pipelines. OpenShift Pipelines is a CI/CD add-on to OpenShift which provides a Kubernetes-native way to create CI/CD pipelines that are portable across Kubernetes platforms and run on-demand in containers.
As an alternative to Jenkins, OpenShift Pipelines provides a cloud-native CI/CD experience that is built for containers and Kubernetes to streamline and automate application delivery for developers. OpenShift Pipelines is based on the open-source Tekton project.
Developer preview of OpenShift Builds. This feature lets developers build what Katarki called “lean images” from application source code and binaries using Kubernetes tools (such as Source-2-Image, Buildah, Cloud Native Buildpacks, etc.) on OpenShift and other Kubernetes platforms.
Katarki added, “Our vision for container-native development uses OpenShift Pipelines to provide completed OpenShift Builds into OpenShift Serverless, Kubernetes deployments, Helm charts and other tools, to form a platform that is home to all of your apps, no matter what style app you are building.”
Friday Five — June 5, 2020
Comments from Red Hat CEO Paul Cormier
“The opposite of love is not hate, it's indifference.” - Elie Wiesel
I want to say this unambiguously: Red Hat is not indifferent. We stand in solidarity with the Black community - our colleagues, customers, partners and neighbors - and all who are hurting right now in the fight against racism and injustice.
At Red Hat we default to open, and that also applies to how we treat one another. We strive to create an environment rooted in mutual respect where everyone belongs, has a voice and is supported. I have said before, in a different context, that we’re all in this together. That remains true: this is a time for unity and for us to come together for one another and our communities.
Our words are not enough. We will be making a financial contribution in support of equality and justice, to be selected by our Blacks United in Leadership and Diversity (B.U.I.L.D.) community.
Is your team a "glue team?"
In his book How to Win, New York Times senior economic correspondent Neil Irwin championed the role of "glue people" in bringing about better alignment, collaboration, and organizational maturity. "There is particular value in being a 'glue person,'" Irwin writes, "someone who understands how their specialty fits together with other types of technical expertise, who can ensure that teams containing people with diverse skills can work together to create something greater than the sum of its parts."
[...]
The glue people in your organization might also be program managers, or agile coaches, scrum masters, or engineering managers. Some organizations rely on their savviest product managers and engineering managers to provide the glue; in other organizations, the CEO doubles as Chief Glue Officer. In any case, we glue people spend much of our workdays connecting the dots between people, topics, and themes, to paint the whole picture instead of little corners.
