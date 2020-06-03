Android Leftovers
Google warns against sideloading Android 11 DP4 from June security patch
Android 10 review, one year later: Testing the big releases
Here’s what’s new in OPPO’s ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
TCL's first Android-powered TVs start at just $130
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet with S-Pen support launched in India; price starts at Rs 27,999
Pak cyber crooks target Android devices of Indian Defence, Govt officials
Downloading Third Party Apps Now Far More Difficult With New Android Update
Motorola needs to simplify its confusing Android phone lineup
AuroraDroid a Libre alternative to PlayStore
AuroraDroid is a Free/Libre alternative to Google PlayStore designed with a beautiful user interface based on Material Design, it presents a powerful application installer that allows you to pause, resume and retry the installation process and includes by default more than 10 free application repositories. Once the repositories are synchronized AuroraDroid shows us on the Home screen the latest added applications (new applications), the applications that have been recently updated and the active repositories, it also has a Updates screen from which we can download and install the latest versions of our applications and in the Categories screen the applications are grouped by categories...
Pop!_OS Review: Optimized Ubuntu for Creative Professionals
Pop!_OS 20.04 is a beautiful operating system. It allows you to optimize your workflow with automatic window tiling and has lots of other neat features such as a handy extensions app, an effective application launcher and switcher, and Flatpack package management support. If you choose to install this OS, you will also appreciate the automatic firmware updates and improved graphics support. Admittedly, you may have to spend some time getting used to the automatic window tiling feature. It is quite useful when you do, however. Optimizing the space that windows take up on your screen is something you may overlook, but it saves you from having to constantly drag around windows. Overall, this distribution strikes me as one which can help a busy professional manage all of their various tasks efficiently. If you are keen to use the Unity desktop instead of Gnome on Ubuntu, you should also check out UMix.
10 Actionable SSH Hardening Tips to Secure Your Linux Server
This way, you can easily see if you need to change any parameter to enhance the security of the SSH server. You should also keep the SSH install and system updated. I have listed some practical ways of SSH hardening. Of course, there can be several other ways you can secure SSH and your Linux server. It’s not possible to list all of them in a single article.
