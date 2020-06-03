Games: GDevelop, End of the Sun, Untrusted, Ravenfield and More
-
FOSS game engine GDevelop gets a sweet new dark theme
GDevelop is a wonderful free and open source game engine, one that's cross-platform and it continues to get more powerful. It also has theme support with a new dark theme landing that looks great.
The new dark theme "Nord" is based on the the palette from nordtheme.com, and it fits in very nicely with the GDevelop editor UI. In fact, it actually looks a little like the Godot Engine theme. Dark themes can at times be a little too dark, light themes blinding and this new Nord theme seems to have a nice contrast to it, makes tinkering with it feel better along with the recent UI adjustments the GDevelop team did to reduce useless padding everywhere.
-
First-person slavic fantasy adventure The End of the Sun is fully funded
The End of the Sun, a slavic first-person fantasy adventure has managed to run a successful Kickstarter campaign. Against their initial $12,000 goal, 741 backers pledged $18,001 to help make it.
What is it? A strange sounding tale that's what, interesting though. Set in the world of Slavic rites, beliefs, legends, and their everyday life. It is a series of mysterious events that ordinary people dealt with, as they were living in a small village where the line between myth and reality began to fade perilously.
[...]
We've spoken to the developer a few times, and they've been vocal about their Linux support. The game director, Jakub Machowski, was part of the team that developer The Mims Beginning which also supports Linux.
-
Missions and Monsters DLC date announced for Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, a tactical turn-based RPG from 6 Eyes Studio and 1C Entertainment is set to get a first major DLC with Missions and Monsters on June 23.
Bringing many new additions to the game like the ability to recruit powerful monsters, the Missions and Monsters DLC sounds like it's going to bring a lot of fun options for battles. 6 Eyes Studio mentioned their main focus was to "enrich the core gameplay experience" and they're "extremely happy about the result".
-
Social deduction hacking game Untrusted looking for stress-test players
Untrusted, an upcoming online indie game of hacking and social deduction inspired by the likes of Werewolf/Mafia genre and others similar is running a free stress-test soon.
The developer supports Linux with it right now and on Saturday, June 13 at 7PM UTC, they're going to be putting it all online in the hopes of gathering more feedback and finding any issues. Untrusted now has a tutorial too, which the developer hopes will ease more people into it.
-
Hectic single-player FPS Ravenfield expands modding with scripting and mutators
Ravenfield might be one of the most popular indie single-player first-person shooters on Steam and now it's probably going to get even more popular with a huge update out.
You could already do a lot of ridiculous things with Ravenfield. Thanks to modders there's thousands of maps, vehicles and weapons you can add it from the Steam Workshop. Now though? Expect things to get a lot more wild. With Ravenfield's Early Access Build 20, they've extended modding support to include a new Lua-based scripting language Ravenscript.
On top of that, you can also now mod in mutators. These can be tweaks both big and small to the gameplay that can be pulled from the Steam Workshop, with a couple built-in as examples like name tags and crosshairs. If enabled, some mutators even like you configure them to adjust settings.
-
Punch Pong turns Ping Pong into a very clever fighting game
Punch Pong is a fantastic and fun idea, turning the classic Ping Pong into a turn-based fighting game that needs quick-thinking and countering your enemies.
It's turn-based but the Punch Pong battles continue switching between players in real-time as the ball moves directions but you can only engage your move as it comes your way. It's quite ingenious and a has a lot of style to it. As you bounce the ball back, you build up an energy bar allowing you to do special moves and gradually bring down your opponents HP.
-
Wipeout inspired racer BallisticNG to get a big expansion in July
BallisticNG, what the developers openly call a love letter to the classic Wipeout, is set to get a big DLC filled with new content to blast through.
With a release date confirmed as July 20, BallisticNG - Outer Reaches will include 6 new tracks, all of which can be played in reverse too making it sort-of double that. There's also going to be a new campaign to race through and a new set of liveries (skins).
[...]
Now that's what you call good Linux support to ensure the Linux version works well. The big update also includes other Linux fixes, a new game mode and a lot more coming.
-
New Games You Can Play With Proton Since May 2020
And June is upon us. And COVID-19 seems to be less of a problem in most countries that opened up again (hopefully) – if you are still under some kind of lockdown, we got your covered with some recent games recommendations!
You will find below the list of the most popular reports on ProtonDB for the month of June… as usual “Gold+” refers to the number of reports in April that were either “Gold” or “Platinum” in rating, meaning that you could either play them out of the box or with a minor tweak to make them launch. Such ratings don’t exist anymore per se on ProtonDB but they can be recreated based on the provided user data.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 871 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
AuroraDroid a Libre alternative to PlayStore
AuroraDroid is a Free/Libre alternative to Google PlayStore designed with a beautiful user interface based on Material Design, it presents a powerful application installer that allows you to pause, resume and retry the installation process and includes by default more than 10 free application repositories. Once the repositories are synchronized AuroraDroid shows us on the Home screen the latest added applications (new applications), the applications that have been recently updated and the active repositories, it also has a Updates screen from which we can download and install the latest versions of our applications and in the Categories screen the applications are grouped by categories...
Pop!_OS Review: Optimized Ubuntu for Creative Professionals
Pop!_OS 20.04 is a beautiful operating system. It allows you to optimize your workflow with automatic window tiling and has lots of other neat features such as a handy extensions app, an effective application launcher and switcher, and Flatpack package management support. If you choose to install this OS, you will also appreciate the automatic firmware updates and improved graphics support. Admittedly, you may have to spend some time getting used to the automatic window tiling feature. It is quite useful when you do, however. Optimizing the space that windows take up on your screen is something you may overlook, but it saves you from having to constantly drag around windows. Overall, this distribution strikes me as one which can help a busy professional manage all of their various tasks efficiently. If you are keen to use the Unity desktop instead of Gnome on Ubuntu, you should also check out UMix.
10 Actionable SSH Hardening Tips to Secure Your Linux Server
This way, you can easily see if you need to change any parameter to enhance the security of the SSH server. You should also keep the SSH install and system updated. I have listed some practical ways of SSH hardening. Of course, there can be several other ways you can secure SSH and your Linux server. It’s not possible to list all of them in a single article.
Recent comments
7 min 54 sec ago
11 min 22 sec ago
33 min 23 sec ago
1 hour 5 sec ago
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 14 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 44 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
3 hours 47 min ago