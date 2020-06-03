Python Programming
-
Test and Code: 116: 15 amazing pytest plugins - Michael Kennedy
pytest plugins are an amazing way to supercharge your test suites, leveraging great solutions from people solving test problems all over the world. In this episode Michael and I discuss 15 favorite plugins that you should know about.
-
PyDev of the Week: Dong-hee Na
This week we welcome Dong-hee Na (@dongheena92) as our PyDev of the Week! Dong-hee is a core developer of the Python programming language.
[...]
Hi, My name is Dong-hee Na, and I am the software engineer of Kakao Corp. I got my BS in Computer Science from Chungnam National University. My hobby is taking a look at the open-source compiler projects. And as you know, these days, I use most of my own extra time working on the CPython project.
On the other side, I research well-designed projects or try to implement a simple stage implementation to understand the theory which I have interests. Recently, I am watching the MIR project which is kind of JIT framework project and it looks like a very interesting project for me.
Why did you start using Python?
The first time I learned Python was because I took the undergraduate data structure class by using Python. My first impression was that the language is so simple that it was very easy to write pseudocode. The time I learned Python more deeply was to contribute to Dropbox’s Pyston project. This project aimed to implement the LLVM-based Python JIT compiler. This project made me dig in Python more in-depth since I needed to check the Python compiler worked properly.
-
PyCharm at the 2020 Python Web Conference
Our countdown for the 2020 Python Web Conference has started, come meet our team!
-
Using UUID in Python
Python has a library named UUID (Universal Unique Identifier) to generate a random object of 128 bits. This library generates unique IDs based on the system time and the network address of the computer. The UUID object is immutable and it contains some functions to create various unique IDs. UUID is used for many purposes, such as creating a unique random ID, an ID-based MAC address, cryptographic hash values, or random documents. This tutorial will show you how you can create different types of UUID libraries by using different UUID functions.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 834 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
AuroraDroid a Libre alternative to PlayStore
AuroraDroid is a Free/Libre alternative to Google PlayStore designed with a beautiful user interface based on Material Design, it presents a powerful application installer that allows you to pause, resume and retry the installation process and includes by default more than 10 free application repositories. Once the repositories are synchronized AuroraDroid shows us on the Home screen the latest added applications (new applications), the applications that have been recently updated and the active repositories, it also has a Updates screen from which we can download and install the latest versions of our applications and in the Categories screen the applications are grouped by categories...
Pop!_OS Review: Optimized Ubuntu for Creative Professionals
Pop!_OS 20.04 is a beautiful operating system. It allows you to optimize your workflow with automatic window tiling and has lots of other neat features such as a handy extensions app, an effective application launcher and switcher, and Flatpack package management support. If you choose to install this OS, you will also appreciate the automatic firmware updates and improved graphics support. Admittedly, you may have to spend some time getting used to the automatic window tiling feature. It is quite useful when you do, however. Optimizing the space that windows take up on your screen is something you may overlook, but it saves you from having to constantly drag around windows. Overall, this distribution strikes me as one which can help a busy professional manage all of their various tasks efficiently. If you are keen to use the Unity desktop instead of Gnome on Ubuntu, you should also check out UMix.
10 Actionable SSH Hardening Tips to Secure Your Linux Server
This way, you can easily see if you need to change any parameter to enhance the security of the SSH server. You should also keep the SSH install and system updated. I have listed some practical ways of SSH hardening. Of course, there can be several other ways you can secure SSH and your Linux server. It’s not possible to list all of them in a single article.
Recent comments
7 min 54 sec ago
11 min 22 sec ago
33 min 23 sec ago
1 hour 5 sec ago
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 14 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 44 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
3 hours 47 min ago