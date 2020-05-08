Fedora/Red Hat Leftovers
Freeplane: the Swiss Army knife for your brain
A previous Fedora Magazine article covered tracking your time and tasks. Another introduced some mind mapping tools. There you learned that mind mapping is a visual technique for structuring and organizing thoughts and ideas. This article covers another mind mapping app you can use in Fedora: Freeplane.
Freeplane is a free and open source software application that supports thinking, sharing information and getting things done. Freeplane runs on any operating system that has a current version of Java installed.
Red Hat Satellite 6.7 performance improvements
Red Hat Satellite 6.7, included with Red Hat Smart Management, is the next generation Red Hat Enterprise Linux systems management tool and is the combined product of a number of open source projects, including Foreman, Katello, Pulp, Candlepin, and Ansible. Let’s take a look at the performance and scale improvements of Satellite 6.7.
HelpSystems Expands Native Virus Protection Software to Include LinuxONE and IBM Z
HelpSystems announced today that its native virus protection software Powertech Antivirus has expanded to include coverage for IBM LinuxONE and Linux on IBM Z. This new addition means customers now have the ability to protect their Linux on Z infrastructure from viruses, worms, Trojans, and other complex malware with the only commercially available antivirus solution native to IBM systems
MegaCryption 6.5.0: Optimized Compression and Authentication Features Added to z/OS Cryptographic Toolkit
MegaCryption, specifically designed for z/OS environments, provides organizations with encryption, decryption, compression, and file management capabilities
Advanced Software Products Group (ASPG, Inc.) is pleased to announce the latest release of MegaCryption 6.5.0. Specifically designed for z/OS environments, MegaCryption is a comprehensive enterprise and mainframe cryptography toolkit providing organizations with encryption, decryption, compression, and file management capabilities.
Integrating CI/CD pipelines and rearchitecting applications on OpenShift 4
Imagine this, you’re one of the world’s largest, multi-billion dollar defense contractors providing cutting edge hardware and software in the engineering, powerplant, and vehicle manufacturing space. You’re pursuing a large defense contract to provide them with the software tools to keep them effective, efficient, and protected. The problem? Allowing your existing legacy software and emerging technologies to be brought together to make this solution work. We looked to Red Hat OpenShift, as the keystone solution to this particular defense contract solution, but alas, what about those existing and legacy tools?
[...]
The defense contractor had identified, with the help of Shadow-Soft and Red Hat, that OpenShift 4.3 was the central solution to provide this functionality, but had to integrate it with existing tools and legacy applications.
The contract would be awarded to the contractor who was able to put together a Proof-of-Concept (POC) that would demonstrate the required, mission-critical functionality to keep essential defense systems and applications running, updated, and deployable in an expedient and reliable fashion. The problem this contractor ran into with two weeks to go before the deadline for the POC, was their inability to integrate other external solutions and a legacy application into a centralized, self-contained solution: OpenShift.
Commit to excellence: Java in containers
DevNation Tech Talks are hosted by the Red Hat technologists who create our products. These sessions include real solutions plus code and sample projects to help you get started. In this talk, you’ll learn about using Java with containers from Markus Eisele and Burr Sutter.
Java in 2019 was predicted to be business as usual by many. New Java releases came out as planned, AdoptOpenJDK became the main trustful source of binaries, and Oracle fought for the trademark again by preventing the use of javax as a namespace.
Happy 6th Birthday, Kubernetes
Today is the 6th anniversary of the commencement of the Kubernetes Project. While there are other milestones coming up this summer, such as the first code was check-in for the project, we thought we’d use today as an opportunity to share some of Red Hat’s favorite memories from the first six years. Here’s to many more!
Programming Leftovers
Firefox 77 / 78 Beta vs. Chrome 83 Linux Browser Benchmarks
Given the recent releases of Chrome 83 and Firefox 77 while Firefox 78 was promoted to beta, here are some current web browser benchmarks from the Linux desktop for these different browser releases. For this series of benchmarking, Chrome 83 stable was benchmarked against Firefox 76.0.1 and Firefox 77.0 stable. Additionally, the Firefox 78.0 beta was also included as the latest Mozilla development release. All tests were done on the same Intel Core i9 10900K + Radeon RX 5700 XT system for benchmarking and with each browser configuration at its defaults. Normally with our Firefox benchmarking we do a run with WebRender enabled since Mozilla still hasn't enabled MOZ_WEBRENDER by default on Linux. But in our testing for this Intel CPU + AMD Radeon Navi/GFX10 system, enabling WebRender tended to severely hurt the performance.
10 Reasons to use Cinnamon as your Desktop Environment
With the release of Gnome 3 in 2011, there was quite a mixed reaction from users and developers. Most of them preferred the original Gnome that got forked, and one of those forks was Cinnamon. Since the release of Cinnamon 2.0, Cinnamon has evolved to become a desktop environment by itself. When most people hear of Cinnamon, the first thing that comes to mind is Linux mint. That is because the same Linux Mint team developed the desktop environment (DE) and is used as flagship DE on Linux Mint. However, Cinnamon is now available across other Linux distributions too.
Devs Tease Official Ubuntu Desktop Support for the Raspberry Pi 4
Your dream of being able to run Ubuntu desktop on the Raspberry Pi 4 may be closer to reality than you think. October’s Ubuntu 20.10 release may introduce official support for Ubuntu desktop on the Raspberry Pi, if a recent tease by Ubuntu desktop lead Martin Wimpress on the Ubuntu Podcast bears fruit. The recently announced 8GB Raspberry Pi certainly positions itself as a competent low-cost ARM-powered desktop PC, and one more than capable of running “full” desktop versions of Linux distros like Ubuntu. While Ubuntu 20.04 LTS for Raspberry Pi is already a ‘thing’ it is a GUI-free server edition and not the fully-featured desktop that many would prefer to use. The question of when an official Ubuntu desktop image for the Pi might happen — if at all — is a regularly Googled one.
