Firefox 77 / 78 Beta vs. Chrome 83 Linux Browser Benchmarks
Given the recent releases of Chrome 83 and Firefox 77 while Firefox 78 was promoted to beta, here are some current web browser benchmarks from the Linux desktop for these different browser releases.
For this series of benchmarking, Chrome 83 stable was benchmarked against Firefox 76.0.1 and Firefox 77.0 stable. Additionally, the Firefox 78.0 beta was also included as the latest Mozilla development release.
All tests were done on the same Intel Core i9 10900K + Radeon RX 5700 XT system for benchmarking and with each browser configuration at its defaults. Normally with our Firefox benchmarking we do a run with WebRender enabled since Mozilla still hasn't enabled MOZ_WEBRENDER by default on Linux. But in our testing for this Intel CPU + AMD Radeon Navi/GFX10 system, enabling WebRender tended to severely hurt the performance.
3.5-inch SBC features Rockchip PX30
Techvision’s “3.5’SBC-PX30-TVI3329A” SBC runs Android 8.1 on a quad -A35 Rockchip PX30 with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC plus dual HD displays with a choice of HDMI, LVDS, DSI, and eDP. Shenzhen-based Techvision has announced the first 3.5-inch SBC we have seen that features Rockchip’s PX30 SoC. The 3.5’SBC-PX30-TVI3329 supports car infotainment, retail POS, and digital signage applications. Farther below we also summarize some of Techvision’s recent RK3399 based boards, including a new SMARC module.
The 3 Best Ways to Restart Ubuntu Server
The main difference between the Ubuntu Desktop version and the Server is that the Ubuntu Desktop is used for personal use. The Server edition can be used to serve up Applications, Websites, E-mail Servers, File shares, and more other services that can help expand the functionality of businesses. Usually, users of the Ubuntu Server depend on the Terminal to perform their daily tasks. One of the tasks that are common for a system administrator is to restart or reboot the Ubuntu Server. The primary reason for resetting the Ubuntu Server is to complete the Server update or to apply some new configurations. In this article, we are going to discuss the three important commands that can be used to reboot the Ubuntu Server.
Sweet Sixteen
TUX MACHINES is turning 16 today. Yes, 16. Not many sites last this long. The interesting thing is, this past week we had an all-time traffic record and the same is true for the week prior. So for two weeks in a row, despite relatively slow news, we broke a record. We aren't celebrating the birthday this year (we're still restricted in what can be done here, due to the virus), but maybe next year we'll do something and even share some photos. █
Android Leftovers
