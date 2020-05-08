LibreOffice Leftovers
-
TDF announces major Linux event the openSUSE + LibreOffice will take place online
Due to the current pandemic situation all over the world, every tech company is shifting its conferences, meetings, and seminars online. The Tech companies have also delayed major updates of their Softwares due to the situation. Now The Document Foundation (TDF) also makes the major Linux event online. The openSUSE and LibreOffice conference that was scheduled to take place between 13-16 October has now shifted online.
-
LibreOffice 7.0 Beta 1 arrives with ODF 1.3 document support
The Document Foundation has released the first public beta of its upcoming LibreOffice 7.0 office suite for Windows, Mac and Linux. Users are encouraged to download and test the software -- which installs alongside any existing production release -- ahead its final release, expected to be in August.
The new release doesn’t boast any major new features, but does update ODF support to 1.3, plus unveils improvements both major and minor to the suite’s major components -- in particular Writer.
-
Community Member Monday: Andreas Heinisch
In my teaching activity, there’s only a small part where I can really program or solve some challenging problems. So I decided to join an open source project in order to contribute to the community, get in touch with current software lifecycle technologies and to improve or contribute to existing widely used software. To be honest: LibreOffice was the first product which came to my mind.
In addition, I think that local public administrations should not invest only in proprietary software solutions, which abuse their market position.
-
For a better way to edit PDFs, use Libreoffice's hidden gem, Draw
But take a look at the other members of the suite, and you'll notice you can also edit PDF documents using the graphics program Draw.
It doesn't matter if it's graphics, photos or text: Once you've opened a PDF in Draw, you're already editing what you're looking at in just a few clicks.
You'll find all tools for editing in a box on the right-hand side of the screen. Once you're happy with the changes, just hit save and the PDF is ready to be shared.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1104 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Firefox 77 / 78 Beta vs. Chrome 83 Linux Browser Benchmarks
Given the recent releases of Chrome 83 and Firefox 77 while Firefox 78 was promoted to beta, here are some current web browser benchmarks from the Linux desktop for these different browser releases. For this series of benchmarking, Chrome 83 stable was benchmarked against Firefox 76.0.1 and Firefox 77.0 stable. Additionally, the Firefox 78.0 beta was also included as the latest Mozilla development release. All tests were done on the same Intel Core i9 10900K + Radeon RX 5700 XT system for benchmarking and with each browser configuration at its defaults. Normally with our Firefox benchmarking we do a run with WebRender enabled since Mozilla still hasn't enabled MOZ_WEBRENDER by default on Linux. But in our testing for this Intel CPU + AMD Radeon Navi/GFX10 system, enabling WebRender tended to severely hurt the performance.
10 Reasons to use Cinnamon as your Desktop Environment
With the release of Gnome 3 in 2011, there was quite a mixed reaction from users and developers. Most of them preferred the original Gnome that got forked, and one of those forks was Cinnamon. Since the release of Cinnamon 2.0, Cinnamon has evolved to become a desktop environment by itself. When most people hear of Cinnamon, the first thing that comes to mind is Linux mint. That is because the same Linux Mint team developed the desktop environment (DE) and is used as flagship DE on Linux Mint. However, Cinnamon is now available across other Linux distributions too.
Devs Tease Official Ubuntu Desktop Support for the Raspberry Pi 4
Your dream of being able to run Ubuntu desktop on the Raspberry Pi 4 may be closer to reality than you think. October’s Ubuntu 20.10 release may introduce official support for Ubuntu desktop on the Raspberry Pi, if a recent tease by Ubuntu desktop lead Martin Wimpress on the Ubuntu Podcast bears fruit. The recently announced 8GB Raspberry Pi certainly positions itself as a competent low-cost ARM-powered desktop PC, and one more than capable of running “full” desktop versions of Linux distros like Ubuntu. While Ubuntu 20.04 LTS for Raspberry Pi is already a ‘thing’ it is a GUI-free server edition and not the fully-featured desktop that many would prefer to use. The question of when an official Ubuntu desktop image for the Pi might happen — if at all — is a regularly Googled one.
Recent comments
1 hour 38 min ago
1 hour 46 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
5 hours 5 sec ago
5 hours 11 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago
5 hours 39 min ago