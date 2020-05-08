Programming Leftovers T^4 #5: More About Byobu Another video in our T^4 series of video lightning talks with tips, tricks, tools, and toys (where we had seen the announcement, shells sessions one, two, and three, as well as one byobu session) is now up at YouTube.

Why sysadmins don't like changing things, illustrated System administrators are famously reluctant to change anything unless they have to; once a system works, they like to freeze it that way and not touch it. This is sometimes written off as irrational over-concern, and to be honest sometimes it is; you can make a fetish out of anything. However, it isn't just superstition and fetish. We can say general things like on good systems, you control stability by controlling changes and note that harmless changes aren't always actually harmless, but surely if you take appropriate care you can monitor your systems while applying controlled changes, promptly detect and understand any problems, and either fix them or roll back. Well, let me tell you a story about that, and about spooky subtle action at a distance. (A story that I mentioned in passing recently.)

Why Email is the Best Discussion Platform Email is the asynchronous platform where decisions can be announced, questions can be asked no matter who is online, and there can be an open, infinite public record of discussions and questions which can be freely searched by anybody (public mailing list software typically preserves all the messages and they can be viewed online). IRC is the synchronous, ephemeral platform where developers and users can go to hash out quick discussions, get answers to their support questions quickly, and generally hang out like one would in a Slack or Mattermost channel. IRC is a topic for another day, so I’ll just be focusing on why email is better in this post. The biggest problem with these so called “modern” platforms is that they’re actually a regression from what already exists. Platforms such as Slack and Discord are walled gardens requiring account creation, Discourse and Mattermost are better, yet you still have to access them through a web browser and those who wish to use their own clients are treated as second-class citizens.

Open Source Product Analytics With PostHog You spend a lot of time and energy on building a great application, but do you know how it's actually being used? Using a product analytics tool lets you gain visibility into what your users find helpful so that you can prioritize feature development and optimize customer experience. In this episode PostHog CTO Tim Glaser shares his experience building an open source product analytics platform to make it easier and more accessible to understand your product. He shares the story of how and why PostHog was created, how to incorporate it into your projects, the benefits of providing it as open source, and how it is implemented. If you are tired of fighting with your user analytics tools, or unwilling to entrust your data to a third party, then have a listen and then test out PostHog for yourself.

Gocept Weblog: We have nearly one million lines of Python 2 code in production – and now? Still running Python 2 code in production is like steering a ship without radar in thick fog: You don’t know, which obstacle you will hit next. But there are ways to see the sun again even for large code bases. I am Michael Howitz and I am going to present a talk at Python Web Conf 2020 on this topic. In this talk I will show possible approaches for a Python 3 migration of existing Python code running on Python 2.7. I will evaluate which of these approaches seems suitable for a large code base and which principles should be paid attention to to increase the probability of a successful migration project.

Firefox 77 / 78 Beta vs. Chrome 83 Linux Browser Benchmarks Given the recent releases of Chrome 83 and Firefox 77 while Firefox 78 was promoted to beta, here are some current web browser benchmarks from the Linux desktop for these different browser releases. For this series of benchmarking, Chrome 83 stable was benchmarked against Firefox 76.0.1 and Firefox 77.0 stable. Additionally, the Firefox 78.0 beta was also included as the latest Mozilla development release. All tests were done on the same Intel Core i9 10900K + Radeon RX 5700 XT system for benchmarking and with each browser configuration at its defaults. Normally with our Firefox benchmarking we do a run with WebRender enabled since Mozilla still hasn't enabled MOZ_WEBRENDER by default on Linux. But in our testing for this Intel CPU + AMD Radeon Navi/GFX10 system, enabling WebRender tended to severely hurt the performance.