Librem Mini Update: Hardware is Here, Finishing Coreboot In our last Librem Mini Update we mentioned that the hardware should be arriving around the end of May and we’re happy to announce that our estimates were mostly on track: we received the first Librem Mini batch a bit over a week ago! In parallel we have been working hard to port coreboot to the Librem Mini like we’ve done with the Librem 13, Librem 15, and Librem Server. We were hoping the timing would work out so that we would be done before the hardware arrived or at least within a few days of the arrival. Unfortunately we need a little more time to finish the firmware and right now we are just waiting to complete the porting process.

A More Compact Character Encoding Detector for the Legacy Web chardetng is a new small-binary-footprint character encoding detector for Firefox written in Rust. Its purpose is user retention by addressing an ancient—and for non-Latin scripts page-destroying—Web compat problem that Chrome already addressed. It puts an end to the situation that some pages showed up as unreadable garbage in Firefox but opening the page in Chrome remedied the situation more easily than fiddling with Firefox menus. The deployment of chardetng in Firefox 73 marks the first time in the history of Firefox (and in the entire Netscape lineage of browsers since the time support for non-ISO-8859-1 text was introduced) that the mapping of HTML bytes to the DOM is not a function of the browser user interface language. This is accomplished at a notably lower binary size increase than what would have resulted from adopting Chrome’s detector. Also, the result is more explainable and modifiable as well as more suitable for standardization, should there be interest, than Chrome’s detector [...] There is a long tail of legacy Web pages that fail to label their encoding. Historically, browsers have used a default associated with the user interface language of the browser for unlabeled pages and provided a menu for the user to choose something different. In order to get rid of the character encoding menu, Chrome adopted an encoding detector (apparently) developed for Google Search and Gmail. This was done without discussing the change ahead of time in standard-setting organizations. Firefox had gone in the other direction of avoiding content-based guessing, so this created a Web compat problem that, when it occurred for non-Latin-script pages, was as bad as a Web compat problem can be: Encoding-unlabeled legacy pages could appear completely unreadable in Firefox (unless a well-hidden menu action was taken) but appear OK in Chrome. Recent feedback from Japan as well as world-wide telemetry suggested that this problem still actually existed in practice. While Safari detects less, if a user encounters the problem on iOS, there is no other engine to go to, so Safari can’t be used to determine the abandonment risk for Firefox on platforms where a Chromium-based browser is a couple of clicks or taps away. Edge’s switch to Chromium signaled an end to any hope of taking the Web Platform in the direction of detecting less. ICU4C’s detector wasn’t accurate (or complete) enough. Firefox’s old and mostly already removed detector wasn’t complete enough and completing it would have involved the same level of work as writing a completely new one. Since Chrome’s detector, ced, wasn’t developed for browser use cases, it has a larger footprint than is necessary. It is also (in practice) unmodifiable over-the-wall Open Source, so adopting it would have meant adopting a bunch of C++ that would have had known-unnecessary bloat while also being difficult to clean up. Developing an encoding detector is easier and takes less effort than it looks once one has made the observations that one makes when developing a character encoding conversion library. chardetng’s foundational binary size-reducing idea is to make use of the legacy Chinese, Japanese, and Korean (CJK) decoders (that a browser has to have anyway) for the purpose of detecting CJK legacy encodings. chardetng is also strictly scoped to Web-relevant use cases. On x86_64, the binary size contribution of chardetng (and the earlier companion Japanese-specific detector) to libxul is 28% of what ced would have contributed to libxul. If we had adopted ced and later wanted to make a comparable binary size saving, hunting for savings around the code base would have been more work than writing chardetng from scratch. The focus on binary size makes chardetng take 42% longer to process the same data compared to ced. However, this tradeoff makes sense for code that runs for legacy pages and doesn’t run at all for modern pages. The accuracy of chardetng is competitive with ced, and chardetng is integrated into Firefox in a way that gives it a better opportunity to give the right answer compared to the way ced is integrated into Chrome. chardetng has been developed in such a way that it would be standardizable, should there be interest to standardize it at the WHATWG. The data tables are under CC0, and non-CC0 part of chardetng consists of fewer than 3000 lines of explainable Rust code that could be reversed into spec English.

The Mozilla Blog: Mozilla Announces Second Three COVID-19 Solutions Fund Recipients Innovations spanning food supplies, medical records and PPE manufacture were today included in the final three awards made by Mozilla from its COVID-19 Solutions Fund. The Fund was established at the end of March by the Mozilla Open Source Support Program (MOSS), to offer up to $50,000 each to open source technology projects responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. In just two months, the Fund received 163 applicants from 30 countries and is now closed to new applications. OpenMRS is a robust, scalable, user-driven, open source electronic medical record system platform currently used to manage more than 12.6 million patients at over 5,500 health facilities in 64 countries. Using Kenya as a primary use case, their COVID-19 Response project will coordinate work on OpenMRS COVID-19 solutions emerging from their community, particularly “pop-up” hospitals, into a COVID-19 package for immediate use. This package will be built for eventual re-use as a foundation for a suite of tools that will become the OpenMRS Public Health Response distribution. Science-based data collection tools, reports, and data exchange interfaces with other key systems in the public health sector will provide critical information needed to contain disease outbreaks. The committee approved an award of $49,754.