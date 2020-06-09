Language Selection

10 Actionable Tips to Improve SSH Server Security

Learn some easy to implement tips on securing SSH and make your Linux server more secure.
LibreOffice: QA/Dev Report, LibreOffice Help, and GSoC Reports

  • LibreOffice QA/Dev Report: May 2020
  • Why I hate LibreOffice Help changing

    Did you try to change LibreOffice Help? No? Just try it. You'll get many pleasure (no). And then try to edit any article in Wikipedia. You can change it directly on site! And you'll really can make it EASY and you'll have a simple editor for heading or list creating. Also you'll can easy add links to another article by keywords.

  • Week 1 Report

    The last week was the first week of coding weeks in GSoC program. I starting adding support for the non supported items. I begin this week with adding support to Zoom option in calc. You can find the work in this commit.

  • Simulated Animation Effects – Week #1

    While constructing these functions, I’ve hoped to get a more solid understanding of what kind of parameters will be needed for these functions, and whether or not I can easily access these parameters from the animation engine.

  • GSoC Community Bonding Report

    The last week was the first week of coding weeks in GSoC program. I starting adding support for the non supported items.

What is the Raspberry Pi Smart Mirror?

The Raspberry Pi smart mirror, also known as a magic mirror, is a futuristic digital mirror that displays everything from the current time and date to weather information, scheduled appointments, or the latest news headlines.The chances are that you have seen a Raspberry Pi smart mirror on YouTube or somewhere else on the internet. If so, you probably assumed that putting it together required a lot of time and effort, right? Well, what if we told you that you could create your own Raspberry Pi smart mirror in a day, using the tools you most likely already have at home plus a few parts from eBay or Amazon? In this article, we’ll walk you through the entire process of building a Raspberry Pi smart mirror step by step and explain how you can customize it to display any information you want. Read more

Linux-driven module and dev kit combine Apollo Lake with FPGA

Exor and Arrow announced a “GigaSOM GS01” module and 10GbE equipped dev kit that runs RT Linux on an Apollo Lake along with a Cyclone 10 GX FPGA. The products offer TSN, fieldbus protocol, and Corvina Cloud support. Italian embedded hardware firm Exor Embedded is collaborating with Arrow to launch a GigaSOM GS01 module and a GS01 development kit based on it that combine an Intel Apollo Lake SoC with an Intel Cyclone 10 GX FPGA. The processors are tightly linked via a high-throughput, dual-lane PCIe Gen2 interconnect, and the module is soldered to the dev kit’s carrier board, which features dual 10GbE SFP+ ports. The platform provides the combined capabilities of an industrial PC, an HMI controller, and PLCs, says Exor. Read more

