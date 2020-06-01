This is probably the best Linux laptop deal right now
This isn't the absolute cheapest Linux laptop out there, but we think it's the best value for money. It boasts an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and runs Ubuntu LTS, which makes it a great option for Linux newbies. For now, Mytrix is a bit of an unknown quantity, but if you're happy to gamble on a newcomer to the market, this could be the device for you.View Deal
The Mytrix LinuxBook 7350 is a laptop like no other; it's not the cheapest notebook that runs on Ubuntu, but is almost certainly the best Linux laptop when it comes to sheer value for money.
The fact it's available from both Newegg and Walmart is also reassuring, since we're dealing with a bit of an unknown quantity in the form of Mytrix, a newcomer to the market.
