Meet The Software That Does For Linux Gaming What AMD Won’t
If the big guys like AMD won’t treat Linux like a first class citizen when it comes to gaming, count on the open source community to fill the void and get the job done. Fresh from complaining about the vast gaming ecosystem differences in the Linux and Windows worlds, I just stumbled across a brilliant piece of software called CoreCtrl for Radeon GPU users. If the phrase “WattMan for Linux” excites you — or you crave easier control over your CPU and graphics card — read on!
CoreCtrl is a free open source app that gives you precise control over your AMD Radeon graphics card, and limited control over your AMD or Intel CPU. While the developer plans to include support for Nvidia graphics cards in the future, right now CoreCtrl is focused on bringing one of the best utilities from AMD’s Radeon Adrenalin software to Linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 193 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
30 min 31 sec ago
9 hours 46 min ago
9 hours 59 min ago
10 hours 12 min ago
10 hours 21 min ago
10 hours 38 min ago
16 hours 38 min ago
16 hours 46 min ago
16 hours 52 min ago
19 hours 7 min ago