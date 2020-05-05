Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 9th of June 2020 03:04:39 PM

Now that we covered the basics ZSys functionalities, I think you realize that the system is generally fully transparent to the users. However, most of system administrators are more likely to want to deep dive in more details on how you can tweak those behavior and observe more information on the current status. We getting more technical from now on and for the rest of the series covering ZSys & ZFS on ubuntu 20.04 LTS!

As explained in the corresponding post, ZSys has a client/service architecture (mediated by polkit). The unix socket which activates on demand zsysd is using SO_PEERCRED to pass credentials (who/when) and with some (black magic) wizardry and multiple attempts, we were able to make it work over gRPC, the communication RPC framework we are using. As this whole combination was not really documented anywhere on the Internet, it may be useful to document that in a more technical blog post in the future. So if you are interested, let us know in the discourse link!