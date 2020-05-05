Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 9th of June 2020 03:22:00 PM

systemd is 10 years old, but feelings about it in the Linux community haven’t mellowed—it’s as divisive now as it ever was. Although it’s used by many major Linux distributions, the hardcore opposition hasn’t relented.

When you power on your computer, the hardware boots, and then (according to the type of boot sector your computer uses) either the master boot record (MBR) executes or the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) runs. The last action of both of these is to fire up the Linux kernel.

The kernel is loaded into memory, decompresses itself, and initializes. A temporary file system is created in RAM, usually by a utility called initramfs or initrd. This allows the required drivers to be determined and loaded. This, in turn, allows the user-space file system to load and prepare to establish the user-space environment.