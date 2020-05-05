Language Selection

Why Linux’s systemd Is Still Divisive After All These Years

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 9th of June 2020 03:22:00 PM Filed under
Linux

systemd is 10 years old, but feelings about it in the Linux community haven’t mellowed—it’s as divisive now as it ever was. Although it’s used by many major Linux distributions, the hardcore opposition hasn’t relented.

When you power on your computer, the hardware boots, and then (according to the type of boot sector your computer uses) either the master boot record (MBR) executes or the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) runs. The last action of both of these is to fire up the Linux kernel.

The kernel is loaded into memory, decompresses itself, and initializes. A temporary file system is created in RAM, usually by a utility called initramfs or initrd. This allows the required drivers to be determined and loaded. This, in turn, allows the user-space file system to load and prepare to establish the user-space environment.

Etalab shows how Free Software can be made available for the public sector

Etalab maintains two lists of Free Software. One is about the Free Software recommended for the public sector (called SILL) while the other one links to Free Software repositories created by the public sector. To find out more about the two lists we conducted an interview with Bastien Guerry from Etalab. Etalab, a department of the French public administration in charge of digital affairs, has created two lists of Free Software. One lists the Free Software recommended for the public sector (called SILL) while the other links to Free Software repositories created by the public sector. So far there are 3,739 Software repositories that contain Free Software developed by the public sector. These lists are available online, to browse through, since 2019. This move is in line with the FSFE’s “Public Money? Public Code!” Initiative, where we demand that software developed from and for the public sector should be made publicly available. To find out more about the two lists deployed by Etalab, how they came into being, and the ideas behind it, we conducted an interview with Bastien Guerry from Etalab. Read more

Android Leftovers

Plasma 5.19

Plasma 5.19 is out! If we gave alliterative names to Plasma releases, this one could be "Polished Plasma". The effort developers have put into squashing bugs and removing annoying papercuts has been immense. In this release, we have prioritized making Plasma more consistent, correcting and unifying designs of widgets and desktop elements; worked on giving you more control over your desktop by adding configuration options to the System Settings; and improved usability, making Plasma and its components easier to use and an overall more pleasurable experience. Read on to discover all the new features and improvements of Plasma 5.19… Read more Also: Plasma 5.19 - Sleek and Polished KDE Plasma 5.19 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here’s What’s New KDE Plasma 5.19 Released After Lots Of Polishing, Better Wayland Support The Plasma 5.19 desktop from KDE has released

