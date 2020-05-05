Games: Gaming Via Android and New Titles/Releases for GNU/Linux
Mirror your Android phone to your Linux (or Windows) desktop. Play games. Get a little crazy!
This is a Linux video, a gaming video, and an Android video, all in one! While trying to figure out a way to make better Oculus Quest videos, I ran across scrcpy, and while there were some hiccups along the way, I found that I could use this to mirror my Pixel phone's desktop onto my Linux desktop, and even play games, like Clash of Clans.
Europa Universalis IV: Emperor is now available, some thoughts
The sprawling strategy title by Paradox Development Studios sees its latest expansion rework and add content to many of the nations of Europe. I spent a few hours building up my empires and have a few thoughts to share.
The first major aspect of the expansion has to do with religion: there are new mechanics for the popes and Catholics to deal with the desire for reform within the church. These are nothing too complicated, mostly the result of events and a new button in the papacy interface. They do successfully add a dynamic element to the reformation that was always intended but, until now, missing to the game. Add to that some flashpoints of early tension, such as the unique Hussite faith in Bohemia at the start of the game and the way that religion develops in Europe is a little less predictable.
Bots & Belts looks like Overcooked but you're making toys
Bots & Belts is an upcoming title from developer PopPlay that looks like a fun twist on the chaotic gameplay found in the likes of Overcooked.
Instead of running around chopping up ingredients and attempting to serve dishes, you're running around making toys. Looking at the early footage, the gameplay looks like a huge amount of hectic fun. Each level has a bunch of conveyor belts and devices that spit out parts, with your job to run around and ensure to incomplete toy reaches the end of the line.
Bloody and difficult action platformer They Bleed Pixels is now on itch.io
They Bleed Pixels is full of pixel blood, lots of action and it's genuinely a lot of fun if you can master the combat. It's also now available DRM-free on itch.io. Originally released in 2012 for Windows by Spooky Squid Games, it was later put on Linux and macOS with the help of game porter Ethan Lee when it went through something of a rewrite.
Alisa is an upcoming 90s 3D throwback horror-themed action adventure
Developed as a throwback to the 'golden age' of 3D games in the 90s, Alisa looks like a good retro game that's coming to Linux and the Kickstarter campaign is just shy of the goal needed.
It looks like something you would expect to see on the original PlayStation and I love that. There's been a bit of a resurgence of retro-3D titles in the last year or so and this continues the trend. Alisa is set in a fantasy world inspired by the 1920s. The protagonist is Alisa, an Elite Royal Agent. While on the trial of a criminal, you end up in some weird victorian mansion haunted by materialized/mechanized doll-like humanoids. Sounds freaky.
PICO-8 fantasy console arrives on itch.io, available in a bundle
PICO-8, an extremely popular fantasy console from developer lexaloffle has been released on itch.io giving you another easy place to grab it.
What is PICO-8? What's a fantasy console? They're a fun way for making, sharing and playing small games and other computer programs. It's a set of limitations and an API for developers, along with a "console" that runs cross-platform across Linux, macOS and Windows to play games. It's really sweet, especially if you love retro games and tech. All the fun of consoles, retro and such without needing dedicated hardware.
Supply Chain is a free game about understanding just-in-time supply chains
Supply Chain, a free and open source game developed to hopefully generate some thought and discussion about supply chains and their issues.
Developed by Cheeseness, who also made the wonderful Hive Time (and sometimes a contributor here), it takes a look at how highly optimised, just-in-time supply chains can be susceptible to disruption. A very on-point game and discussion to have, like what we saw earlier this year with all the Coronavirus panic buying.
Tallowmere 2 looks like an insanely good roguelike platformer
Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens, a name I would expect from something entirely different to what the trailer shows and you need to see this.
Coming from developer Chris McFarland, this is a roguelike platformer that has some insane looking action and honestly I think this is going to be good. Speaking to McFarland earlier today, they also confirmed Linux support with a plan to release later this year in Early Access.
Unity 2019.4 LTS is out for developers needing a more stable base
The Unity team have today release 2019.4 LTS (Long-Term Support), a culmination of all the work done across the previous "TECH" releases.
As a reminder, Unity has completely changed their release schedule. They now provide only two (down from three) "TECH" releases per year, which include big fancy new features aimed at devs needing the cutting edge stuff. Each then cleaned up and eventually once a year a new LTS release will be made with a focus on usability and stability of Unity.
If you follow Unity you will already know a lot of the big features in Unity 2019.4 LTS like the Scriptable Render Pipeline (SRP), the Visual Effect Graph, the Shader Graph, Nested Prefabs, an updated UI, Google Stadia support, IL2CPP support for Linux builds (hooray!), OpenGL and Vulkan improvements and much more.
Neville Antony: Full Throttle
Coding period for GSoC 2020 has started and I have begun my work on my summer project. As said in my introductory post, I will be working on adding functionality to create and manage game collections in GNOME Games with help from Alexander (@alexm). After the project is complete, it will provide users with a shiny new ability to add any games to their own custom collections. And some additional feature to provide users with a quickly accessible, automatically generated collections such as recently played, favorites and hidden games.
I started out by separating the work into independently manageable chunks so that I can open several smaller merge requests, rather than a single large one, which I can imagine would be horrible to manage, and even worse for Alexander to review. And my code, however small it is, usually needs a lot of fixing.
So the first chunk I decided to work on is… Selection Mode! I decided selection mode would be the best part to start with so that when I get to modifying the database part to store all the collections and the games in it, I will have all the necessary functionality to test it with actual real world data rather than some made up data using temporary spaghetti code.
[Older/context] Neville Antony: Its Happening!!
I will be working on GNOME Games. It’s a video game launcher + emulator for several video game platforms. My work is to implement game collections which will allow users to create, view and manage user creatable and auto generatable collection of games (like albums in photo viewers). Games is mostly written in Vala, and is packaged as flatpak. You can get it from here.
-
Etalab shows how Free Software can be made available for the public sector
Etalab maintains two lists of Free Software. One is about the Free Software recommended for the public sector (called SILL) while the other one links to Free Software repositories created by the public sector. To find out more about the two lists we conducted an interview with Bastien Guerry from Etalab. Etalab, a department of the French public administration in charge of digital affairs, has created two lists of Free Software. One lists the Free Software recommended for the public sector (called SILL) while the other links to Free Software repositories created by the public sector. So far there are 3,739 Software repositories that contain Free Software developed by the public sector. These lists are available online, to browse through, since 2019. This move is in line with the FSFE’s “Public Money? Public Code!” Initiative, where we demand that software developed from and for the public sector should be made publicly available. To find out more about the two lists deployed by Etalab, how they came into being, and the ideas behind it, we conducted an interview with Bastien Guerry from Etalab.
Android Leftovers
Plasma 5.19
Plasma 5.19 is out! If we gave alliterative names to Plasma releases, this one could be "Polished Plasma". The effort developers have put into squashing bugs and removing annoying papercuts has been immense. In this release, we have prioritized making Plasma more consistent, correcting and unifying designs of widgets and desktop elements; worked on giving you more control over your desktop by adding configuration options to the System Settings; and improved usability, making Plasma and its components easier to use and an overall more pleasurable experience. Read on to discover all the new features and improvements of Plasma 5.19… Also: Plasma 5.19 - Sleek and Polished KDE Plasma 5.19 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here’s What’s New KDE Plasma 5.19 Released After Lots Of Polishing, Better Wayland Support The Plasma 5.19 desktop from KDE has released
Why Linux’s systemd Is Still Divisive After All These Years
systemd is 10 years old, but feelings about it in the Linux community haven’t mellowed—it’s as divisive now as it ever was. Although it’s used by many major Linux distributions, the hardcore opposition hasn’t relented. When you power on your computer, the hardware boots, and then (according to the type of boot sector your computer uses) either the master boot record (MBR) executes or the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) runs. The last action of both of these is to fire up the Linux kernel. The kernel is loaded into memory, decompresses itself, and initializes. A temporary file system is created in RAM, usually by a utility called initramfs or initrd. This allows the required drivers to be determined and loaded. This, in turn, allows the user-space file system to load and prepare to establish the user-space environment.
