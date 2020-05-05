Ubuntu: Ubuntu Unity Remix 20.04 LTS, Design, aster Hibernation/Resume Support and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
Ubuntu Unity Remix 20.04 LTS overview | UNITY7 MODERNIZED.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Ubuntu Unity Remix 20.04 LTS and some of the applications pre-installed.
Design and Web team summary – 9th June 2020
The web team here at Canonical run two-week iterations. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.
[...]
I help run a few of our squads in the web team. The web squad, vanilla squad and the brand squad. This means I get to see how different disciples work and help them form plans to achieve their objectives. I really enjoy seeing squad members work well together to get stuff done!
Before I came to Canonical, I worked in a small branding studio, working on a range of different projects, from digital brand hierarchies to cold-brew labels!
When I am not being a project manager I like to unwind by cooking something a bit bougie or by playing games on my PS4.
Ubuntu Is Working On Much Faster Hibernation/Resume Support
Canonical's Andrea Righi who is on the Ubuntu Kernel Team sent out a set of patches last week working on opportunistic memory reclaim support as a means of achieving much speedier system hibernation and resume performance.
When hibernating the system and needing to dump the entire contents of RAM to the swap/resume device, the kernel can try to free up some pages that don't need to be saved to disk where they can be easily regenerated at resume time without much overhead.
The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 634 for the week of May 31 – June 6, 2020.
Etalab shows how Free Software can be made available for the public sector
Etalab maintains two lists of Free Software. One is about the Free Software recommended for the public sector (called SILL) while the other one links to Free Software repositories created by the public sector. To find out more about the two lists we conducted an interview with Bastien Guerry from Etalab. Etalab, a department of the French public administration in charge of digital affairs, has created two lists of Free Software. One lists the Free Software recommended for the public sector (called SILL) while the other links to Free Software repositories created by the public sector. So far there are 3,739 Software repositories that contain Free Software developed by the public sector. These lists are available online, to browse through, since 2019. This move is in line with the FSFE’s “Public Money? Public Code!” Initiative, where we demand that software developed from and for the public sector should be made publicly available. To find out more about the two lists deployed by Etalab, how they came into being, and the ideas behind it, we conducted an interview with Bastien Guerry from Etalab.
Android Leftovers
Plasma 5.19
Plasma 5.19 is out! If we gave alliterative names to Plasma releases, this one could be "Polished Plasma". The effort developers have put into squashing bugs and removing annoying papercuts has been immense. In this release, we have prioritized making Plasma more consistent, correcting and unifying designs of widgets and desktop elements; worked on giving you more control over your desktop by adding configuration options to the System Settings; and improved usability, making Plasma and its components easier to use and an overall more pleasurable experience. Read on to discover all the new features and improvements of Plasma 5.19… Also: Plasma 5.19 - Sleek and Polished KDE Plasma 5.19 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here’s What’s New KDE Plasma 5.19 Released After Lots Of Polishing, Better Wayland Support The Plasma 5.19 desktop from KDE has released
Why Linux’s systemd Is Still Divisive After All These Years
systemd is 10 years old, but feelings about it in the Linux community haven’t mellowed—it’s as divisive now as it ever was. Although it’s used by many major Linux distributions, the hardcore opposition hasn’t relented. When you power on your computer, the hardware boots, and then (according to the type of boot sector your computer uses) either the master boot record (MBR) executes or the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) runs. The last action of both of these is to fire up the Linux kernel. The kernel is loaded into memory, decompresses itself, and initializes. A temporary file system is created in RAM, usually by a utility called initramfs or initrd. This allows the required drivers to be determined and loaded. This, in turn, allows the user-space file system to load and prepare to establish the user-space environment.
