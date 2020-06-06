today's leftovers [OSI] February 2020 License-Review Summary License-Review mailing list topics for February 2020: Continued discussion on the Cryptographic Autonomy License (Beta 4) Resolution of the Cryptographic Autonomy License (Beta 4) – Approved Resolution on the Mulan PSL V2 - Approved

Linux Foundation Support for the Black Community The Linux Foundation and its communities stand in solidarity voicing support for the Black community. The system under which we operate requires change to make justice and equality a reality. We support the individuals and organizations offering solutions for such changes, and we will be planning how we can support change as well.

Security updates for Tuesday Security updates have been issued by Debian (libpam-tacplus), Gentoo (gnutls), Oracle (unbound), Scientific Linux (freerdp and unbound), and SUSE (firefox, java-11-openjdk, java-1_7_0-openjdk, java-1_8_0-openjdk, nodejs10, and ruby2.1).

Brave browser CEO apologizes for automatically adding affiliate links to cryptocurrency URLs A Twitter user spotted the redirect when he typed “binance.us” into the Brave search bar, and the browser autocompleted it to “binance.us/en?ref=35089877.” Both URLs go to the same page, but the affiliate link at the end can be used to track users and generate income. Many websites, including Vox Media and The Verge, use affiliate links, but most are transparent about doing so.

The latest headless CMS, a new Firefox release, huge leaps in open source audio engineering, and more open source news Strapi announced the general availability of its Community Edition after two years of development. The Strapi CMS, which is built on Node.js, is customizable using APIs boasting interoperability with common frameworks. As a headless CMS, it doesn’t bother with the website's front-end—all its focus is on the back-end content repository, which is used for storing and delivering structured content. Its database and file content can be accessed for display on websites, smartphones, and IoT devices. The content is delivered via JAMstack static-site generators and front-end frameworks, such as Gatsby.js, Next.js, Nuxt.js, Angular, React, and Vue.js, and it supports a broad range of SQL and NoSQL databases. The source code is available under the MIT license.

Red Hat CEO Paul Cormier Talks About IBM and His Vision for the Future In early April, Jim Whitehurst left Red Hat after serving as the company's CEO for more than 12 years, to become president of Red Hat's new owner, IBM. Taking his place as CEO was Paul Cormier, a 19-year Red Hat veteran who had served as the company's EVP of engineering and president of products and technologies since the time Whitehurst had joined the company. It's easy to understand how Cormier got the nod to take the reins after Whitehurst's departure. Not long after joining the company he'd been one of the people behind Red Hat's decision to drop it's consumer-targeted Linux operating system, which had been its flagship since the early 1990s, to focus on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and the enterprise. He is also said to have been central to many of Red Hat's numerous acquisitions. Data Center Knowledge had the opportunity to talk with Cormier not long after he took the reins as Red Hat's CEO. Among other things, we asked him about Red Hat's relationship with its new owner, IBM, and about his vision for the company he now operates. [...] That's really what IBM bought. IBM sort of decided that there's probably as much opportunity in hybrid cloud, because that's the deployment reality right now, as there is in being a public cloud provider, although they are both. So what we're doing is building that out right now, and we'll continue to build that out. There'll be more services that are open source-based. There'll be more automation on top of that, there'll be more development tools on top of that, and more management on top of that. So that's the base to build around in this hybrid cloud environment. That's the vision. In the technology world, especially enterprise, none of these things go as fast as anyone thinks. Amazon's been around for 12 years, and like I said, in the beginning they were saying every app's going to the cloud tomorrow. That was 10 plus years ago and now it's maybe 20%-25%. So we look at public cloud as part of our customer's IT environments and not necessarily their entire IT environment. That's our vision: to keep building around this hybrid cloud platform.

IBM releases toolkit aimed at keeping data encrypted even while in use IBM's new toolkit, which will soon be available for Linux, aims to give developers easier access to fully homomorphic encryption, a technology that protects sensitive data by allowing for computation and analysis of data while keeping it encrypted.

Audio: Late Night Linux and Python Community Interview With Kattni Rembor Late Night Linux – Episode 91 Linux audio tips, upgrade vs nuke and pave, smartwatches, a new Raspberry Pi, Microsoft and Mint drama, and the shortest KDE Korner ever.

Python Community Interview With Kattni Rembor This week, I’m joined by Kattni Rembor, a creative engineer at Adafruit Industries. Kattni’s role is varied, as she covers embedded software, hardware design, technical writing, and community leadership. In this interview, we talk about her work developing CircuitPython and the role mentorship has played in her career to date. She also shares her advice for anyone looking to start their first hardware project using CircuitPython.