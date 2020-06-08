Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Red Hat
Red Hat
  • Updating the Nautilus cornerstone of Red Hat’s Ceph Storage platform

    Red Hat Ceph Storage 4 brought the upstream Ceph Nautilus codebase to our customers, and laid out the foundation of our Ceph storage product portfolio for the rest of the year. 4.0 is integrated with OpenStack Platform 16 from the start, enabling customers to roll out the latest and greatest across the Red Hat Portfolio: OpenStack Platform 16 on RHEL 8.1 with Red Hat Ceph Storage 4.0 through a single, director-driven install process, equally supporting dis-aggregated and hyperconverged configurations. The combination of Bluestore and Beast.ASIO as default components literally doubled our object store write performance compared to 12 months ago, and that is just the start of our object story for what promises to be a very busy year.

  • What APIs mean for an open and connected insurance industry

    Many insurance companies are taking steps to use application programming interfaces (APIs). Building upon internal APIs for backend communications that have been in place for a while, but now the focus is on opening up APIs to the outside world to offer better services to policyholders. Call it connected insurance, Open Insurance, or open APIs - whatever the name, it all relates back to finding a common approach to securely share data that drives value.

    As is the case with many industries, the emphasis today is on improving the customer experience. Clients’ expectations are growing: for example, life insurance policyholders haven’t forgotten how important it is to ensure that their loved ones will be taken care of if something happens to them, but they also want something more than a death benefit for the premiums they’re paying. They want to realize everyday value – and if they can’t get it from their current insurance provider, they’ll find one that’s more accommodating.

  • IBM won’t develop facial recognition tech for mass surveillance anymore

    IBM has announced that it won’t offer or develop general-purpose facial recognition technology to encourage responsible usage of tech by law enforcement. The company has been a major player in the field for years, offering several solutions.

  • The perfect match – Ansible and IBM Cloud

    In today’s busy world, it is all about automation, automation, and more automation. Let’s face it! Manually provisioning infrastructure and installing apps is something IT administrators just don’t have the time for.

    The de facto standard industry solution? Yep, Ansible! Ansible is a widely popular open source framework for performing provisioning, configuration management, application deployment, orchestration, and everything in between. There are thousands of Ansible modules available that allow anything to be automated, including provisioning of public cloud resources.

    And now we are excited to share that IBM Cloud can be fully driven by Ansible, with over 100 modules available to automate all facets of the IBM® Cloud®. Whether you want to automate the creation of virtual private clouds (VPCs), virtual machines, storage volumes, floating IPs or anything else, we’ve got you covered!

  • Red Hat expands cloud and service provider footprint with Ingram Micro
  • Podcast: Find out what COBOL can do for you

    With COBOL in the news, my fellow IBM developer advocate J.J. Asghar and I were recently invited to speak on the Stack Overflow Podcast 230: Mastering the Mainframe.

    In this episode, J.J. talks about the code pattern he wrote, Run a COBOL program on Kubernetes, which demonstrates how GnuCOBOL can be run on Kubernetes. I provide some background on IBM COBOL and how it’s used in IBM Z environments today, including modernization efforts that have led to incredible speed improvements over the years for code compiled in the latest COBOL compilers, and integration with popular elements like JSON.

  • IBM Cloud Architectures now prominently includes supply chain

    The Supply chain category is newly available on IBM Cloud Architectures. The Cloud Architecture Center provides practices for building apps on the cloud, across multiple clouds, and in hybrid environments where your cloud app links to your on-premises application. IBM Cloud Architectures contains a series of reference architectures, design patterns, and solution briefs for common industry technology areas, such as Edge computing, Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, as well as industry-specific verticals including retail and automotive, and now supply chain.

  • Going serverless with Java and Quarkus
  • AI vs COVID-19: How Java helps nurses and doctors in this fight

    DevNation Tech Talks are hosted by the Red Hat technologists who create our products. These sessions include real solutions plus code and sample projects to help you get started. In this talk, you’ll learn how OptaPlanner has helped keep medical staff and patients safer with advanced planning algorithms, from Geoffrey De Smet and Edson Yanaga.

    Assigning nurses and doctors to hospital shifts is far more challenging than it looks on the surface. Don’t give two shifts at the same time. Adhere to skill requirements. When going home, leave enough time for a full night’s sleep. Maximize approval of their day off requests. Make the schedule fair. With advanced planning algorithms, the best-kept secret in AI, you can solve this challenge easily in Java.

GNU/Linux in Robotics and New Hardware

  • Robot controller and SBC run Ubuntu and ROS 2 on Coffee Lake CPUs

    Adlink unveiled a “ROScube-I” robot controller that runs Ubuntu and Adlink’s ROS 2 based Neuron SDK on 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs. There is also an 8th Gen based ROScube-I Starter Kit SBC. Adlink and Intel have collaborated to launch a ROScube-I robotics computer and other Intel-based robotics products that that run Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. The products also include Intel’s OpenVINO toolkit amd Adlink’s Neuron SDK based on the latest Foxy Fitzroy version of ROS (Robot Operating System) 2 middleware.

  • Ubuntu/ROS robotics SBC has RPi-style GPIO and a choice of Atom or Rockchip PX30

    Adlink announced a “ROScube Pico Development Kit” SBC with 40-pin GPIO and a Myriad X VPU that runs Ubuntu and ROS 2 on an Apollo Lake or Rockchip PX30. There is also a Lidar-equipped, 6th Gen Skylake based NeuronBot robot. Earlier today, we looked at Adlink’s ROScube-I robot controller and ROScube-I Starter Kit SBC based on Intel Coffee Lake processors. Part two of that announcement concerned a new ROScube Pico Development Kit and NeuronBot robot that we cover here.

  • Exor GigaSOM GS01 SoM and Devkit Combine Intel Atom E39xx CPU and Cyclone 10 GX FPGA

    EXOR International has worked in collaboration with Arrow Electronics to design and manufacture GigaSOM GS01 system-on-module combining an Intel Atom E39xx Apollo Lake processor and Cyclone 10 GX FPGA.

  • Rockchip PX30 3.5-inch SBC Targets Automotive Infotainment, Retail PoS, and Digital Signage

    While Rockchip RK3326 quad-core Cortex-A35 processor is found in ODROID-GO Advance portable game console, it was brought to my attention that there weren’t any RK3326 SoM nor SBC on the market. But Rockchip PX30, with virtually the same design, only adding support for dual VOP (dual independent display support), is already found on several system-on-modules including ADLINK LEC-PX30 SMARC module and ARBOR SOM-RP301. It turns out there’s also a Rockchip PX30 SBC courtesy of Shenzhen based TechVision “3.5’SBC-PX30-TVI3329A“.

The 10 Best Parental Control Software for Linux System in 2020

Moreover, they are always curious about different matters, and that could lead them to distract from their path. If you think that your child is consuming only kids friendly content, excessive screen time is a serious matter that you should be concerned about. These are the cases when the parental control and web filtering software come in handy. They allow you to control their screen time, content type, accessible websites, and many other aspects to protect them against distractions. Linux comes with some great parental control settings, just like any other major operating system. But if you want more advanced controls, then there are some Linux parental control tools you should check out. [...] Choosing the best software for any specific task is the most confusing part. Besides, there are both paid and free tools available on the internet. In terms of free tools, you can have some trials and errors to meet the sweet spot. But before spending money on software, you should be well aware of the functionalities. Here we have enlisted 10 Linux parental control software that we think are the bests to protect your beloved kids. One of them should meet your very own requirements. So, check them out. Read more

Security Holes: Speculative Execution Mitigation, CrossTalk/SRBDS and More

  • Google Engineer Uncovers Holes In Linux's Speculative Execution Mitigations

    There are some urgent fixes pending for the x86/x86_64 speculative execution handling for the Linux kernel following a Google security engineer discovering these issues, including one of the fixes address a situation that unfairly impacted AMD CPUs.

  • "CrossTalk" / SRBDS Is The Newest Side-Channel Vulnerability

    Details are still coming in but INTEL-SA-00320, a.k.a. "CrossTalk", is the newest Intel side-channel CPU vulnerability. This latest side-channel vulnerability was disclosed today as part of Intel's second Tuesday of the month reporting period along with several other security issues. INTEL-SA-00320 / CrossTalk is a Special Register Buffer Data Sampling "SRBDS" issue.

  • CrossTalk/SRBDS Shows Possibility Of Leaking Information Across Physical CPU Cores

    This morning I noted CrossTalk / SRBDS as the newest side-channel vulnerability following Intel's monthly security advisories being sent out. It turns out Intel broke their own embargo on the disclosure and I happened to spot it quickly before they retracted it. In the hours since, the university researchers behind this CrossTalk vulnerability reached out and have provided an embargoed copy of the whitepaper. As of now, the formal disclosure time has passed so information on this new side-channel Intel CPU vulnerability is public and it shows for the first time that speculative execution can enable attackers to leak sensitive information across physical cores on Intel CPUs.

  • The "special register buffer data sampling" hardware vulnerability

    We have not had a new CPU vulnerability for a little while — a situation that was clearly too good to last. The mainline kernel has just merged mitigations for the "special register buffer data sampling" vulnerability which, in short, allows an attacker to spy on the random numbers obtained by others. In particular, the results of the RDRAND instruction can be obtained via a speculative attack.

Python Programming

  • Python Scripting for the Ethical Hacker Part II

    Welcome back to LSB my fellow ethical hackers, this is the second part to our Python scripting tutorial. Today we will be installing PyCharm and creating our first Python script. Pycharm is an integrated development environment (IDE) and we will be using this throughout the tutorial, so let’s get started.

  • A Comprehensive Guide to Handling Exceptions in Python

    This article describes some examples of what to do and not do when writing exceptions. Hopefully, it’ll instill in you a deeper understanding of exception handling broadly as well provide some useful Python tips.

  • Getting the Most Out of a Python Traceback

    Python prints a traceback when an exception is raised in your code. The traceback output can be a bit overwhelming if you’re seeing it for the first time or you don’t know what it’s telling you. But the Python traceback has a wealth of information that can help you diagnose and fix the reason for the exception being raised in your code. Understanding what information a Python traceback provides is vital to becoming a better Python programmer.

  • Style your data plots in Python with Pygal

    Python is full of libraries that can visualize data. One of the more interactive options comes from Pygal, which I consider the library for people who like things to look good. It generates beautiful SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) files that users can interact with. SVG is a standard format for interactive graphics, and it can lead to rich user experiences with only a few lines of Python.

  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Blog Post | Gsoc'2020 | #2

    I worked on improvising the UI for the project on adobe XD keeping in mind that all the required features perfectly fit in. With a lot of possible ways of how to accomplish the desired features, I planned out the best possible ways to achieve that keeping in mind all the potential Use cases for the project after receiving valuable insights from the mentors.

