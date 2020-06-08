IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Updating the Nautilus cornerstone of Red Hat’s Ceph Storage platform
Red Hat Ceph Storage 4 brought the upstream Ceph Nautilus codebase to our customers, and laid out the foundation of our Ceph storage product portfolio for the rest of the year. 4.0 is integrated with OpenStack Platform 16 from the start, enabling customers to roll out the latest and greatest across the Red Hat Portfolio: OpenStack Platform 16 on RHEL 8.1 with Red Hat Ceph Storage 4.0 through a single, director-driven install process, equally supporting dis-aggregated and hyperconverged configurations. The combination of Bluestore and Beast.ASIO as default components literally doubled our object store write performance compared to 12 months ago, and that is just the start of our object story for what promises to be a very busy year.
What APIs mean for an open and connected insurance industry
Many insurance companies are taking steps to use application programming interfaces (APIs). Building upon internal APIs for backend communications that have been in place for a while, but now the focus is on opening up APIs to the outside world to offer better services to policyholders. Call it connected insurance, Open Insurance, or open APIs - whatever the name, it all relates back to finding a common approach to securely share data that drives value.
As is the case with many industries, the emphasis today is on improving the customer experience. Clients’ expectations are growing: for example, life insurance policyholders haven’t forgotten how important it is to ensure that their loved ones will be taken care of if something happens to them, but they also want something more than a death benefit for the premiums they’re paying. They want to realize everyday value – and if they can’t get it from their current insurance provider, they’ll find one that’s more accommodating.
IBM won’t develop facial recognition tech for mass surveillance anymore
IBM has announced that it won’t offer or develop general-purpose facial recognition technology to encourage responsible usage of tech by law enforcement. The company has been a major player in the field for years, offering several solutions.
The perfect match – Ansible and IBM Cloud
In today’s busy world, it is all about automation, automation, and more automation. Let’s face it! Manually provisioning infrastructure and installing apps is something IT administrators just don’t have the time for.
The de facto standard industry solution? Yep, Ansible! Ansible is a widely popular open source framework for performing provisioning, configuration management, application deployment, orchestration, and everything in between. There are thousands of Ansible modules available that allow anything to be automated, including provisioning of public cloud resources.
And now we are excited to share that IBM Cloud can be fully driven by Ansible, with over 100 modules available to automate all facets of the IBM® Cloud®. Whether you want to automate the creation of virtual private clouds (VPCs), virtual machines, storage volumes, floating IPs or anything else, we’ve got you covered!
Red Hat expands cloud and service provider footprint with Ingram Micro
Podcast: Find out what COBOL can do for you
With COBOL in the news, my fellow IBM developer advocate J.J. Asghar and I were recently invited to speak on the Stack Overflow Podcast 230: Mastering the Mainframe.
In this episode, J.J. talks about the code pattern he wrote, Run a COBOL program on Kubernetes, which demonstrates how GnuCOBOL can be run on Kubernetes. I provide some background on IBM COBOL and how it’s used in IBM Z environments today, including modernization efforts that have led to incredible speed improvements over the years for code compiled in the latest COBOL compilers, and integration with popular elements like JSON.
IBM Cloud Architectures now prominently includes supply chain
The Supply chain category is newly available on IBM Cloud Architectures. The Cloud Architecture Center provides practices for building apps on the cloud, across multiple clouds, and in hybrid environments where your cloud app links to your on-premises application. IBM Cloud Architectures contains a series of reference architectures, design patterns, and solution briefs for common industry technology areas, such as Edge computing, Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, as well as industry-specific verticals including retail and automotive, and now supply chain.
Going serverless with Java and Quarkus
AI vs COVID-19: How Java helps nurses and doctors in this fight
DevNation Tech Talks are hosted by the Red Hat technologists who create our products. These sessions include real solutions plus code and sample projects to help you get started. In this talk, you’ll learn how OptaPlanner has helped keep medical staff and patients safer with advanced planning algorithms, from Geoffrey De Smet and Edson Yanaga.
Assigning nurses and doctors to hospital shifts is far more challenging than it looks on the surface. Don’t give two shifts at the same time. Adhere to skill requirements. When going home, leave enough time for a full night’s sleep. Maximize approval of their day off requests. Make the schedule fair. With advanced planning algorithms, the best-kept secret in AI, you can solve this challenge easily in Java.
