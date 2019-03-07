Software: Espanso, Deluge and man-pages-5.07 Release
Use Espanso Text Expander To Save Time And Increase Productivity (Linux, Windows, macOS)
Espanso is a free and open source text expander written in Rust, available for Linux, Windows and macOS. It uses a file-based configuration, with no graphical user interface (it has a minimal tray icon on Windows and macOS). It features support for most applications, custom scripts, code snippets, Emoji, and it can be extended through extra packages.
Deluge review
Deluge is a free torrent client that has gained immense popularity among torrent fans recently. One of the most potent BitTorrent clients which is open source and provides cross-platform functionality, it offers great performance, security, and does well in terms of features too.
man-pages-5.07 is released
I've released man-pages-5.07. The release tarball is available on kernel.org. The browsable online pages can be found on man7.org. The Git repository for man-pages is available on kernel.org.
This release resulted from patches, bug reports, reviews, and comments from more than 80 contributors. The release includes more than 380 commits that change more than 380 pages. One new page was added in this release, and one page was removed.
