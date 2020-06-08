LVFS 1.2.0
Hi all, First, a big thank you: Last week we hit the 16 million downloads mark on the LVFS, which is awesome. The number of downloads and also the number of OEM uploads is increasing linearly month-on-month and we now have over 80 vendors that have uploaded over 4000 firmware files, of which ~2000 are available to the public. That's >25GB of firmware! I've tagged 1.2.0 of the lvfs-website code. Whilst tagged releases for webapps are not terribly useful to end-users (as we tend to deploy straight away to fix serious bugs) having the release checkpointed does make verifying things like corporate deployment upgrades much easier. The main thing of note is that we've now moved away from cron jobs and are using celery for async operations. From a user point of view the only change will be that a lot of the actions that you used to wait 5 minutes to complete are now done almost instantly. The restrictions on regenerating stable and testing remotes are still in place for CDN performance reasons. If anyone notices anything that's not working correctly (e.g. firmware that's not being signed within a few seconds, or tests that get "stuck" for more than a few minutes) please let me know. As we scale up I'll be adding more workers to the pool so that tasks like the yara queries can happen on a completely different (and more powerful) machine. The detailed changelog can be found here: https://lvfs.readthedocs.io/en/latest/news.html
Also: LVFS 1.2 Released As The Project Serves Up 16 Million Firmware Downloads
