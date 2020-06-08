GNOME Desktop and Development Leftovers
Nour E-Din ElNhass: Wait, I See Some People
In my previous post, I wrote about how I started and what kind of preparations were made during the community bounding period, well now we are one week later after the actual GSoC coding period has started and the good news is I can now fetch the EteSync address book successfully and see the contacts in Evolution \o/.
Alejandro Piñeiro: v3dv: quick guide to build and run some demos
Just today it has published a status update of the Vulkan effort for the Raspberry Pi 4, including that we are moving the development of the driver to an open repository. As it is really likely that some people would be interested on testing it, even if it is not complete at all, here you can find a quick guide to compile it, and get some demos running.
Philip Withnall: Heap profiling of gnome-software
The last week has been a fun process of starting to profile gnome-software with the aim of lowering its resource consumption and improving its startup speed. gnome-software is an important part of the desktop on Endless OS, so having it work speedily, especially on resource constrained computers, is important.
To start with, I’ve looked at gnome-software’s use of heap memory, particularly during startup. While allocating lots of memory on the heap isn’t always a bad thing (caches are a good example of heap allocations being used to speed up a program overall), it’s often a sign of unnecessary work being done. Large heap allocations do take a few tens of milliseconds to be mapped through the allocator too. To do this profiling, I’ve been using valgrind’s massif tool, and massif-visualizer to explore the heap allocations. I could also have used heaptrack, or gobject-list, but they’re tools to explore another time.
GNU/Linux in Robotics and New Hardware
The 10 Best Parental Control Software for Linux System in 2020
The 10 Best Parental Control Software for Linux System in 2020

Moreover, they are always curious about different matters, and that could lead them to distract from their path. If you think that your child is consuming only kids friendly content, excessive screen time is a serious matter that you should be concerned about. These are the cases when the parental control and web filtering software come in handy. They allow you to control their screen time, content type, accessible websites, and many other aspects to protect them against distractions. Linux comes with some great parental control settings, just like any other major operating system. But if you want more advanced controls, then there are some Linux parental control tools you should check out. [...] Choosing the best software for any specific task is the most confusing part. Besides, there are both paid and free tools available on the internet. In terms of free tools, you can have some trials and errors to meet the sweet spot. But before spending money on software, you should be well aware of the functionalities. Here we have enlisted 10 Linux parental control software that we think are the bests to protect your beloved kids. One of them should meet your very own requirements. So, check them out.
Security Holes: Speculative Execution Mitigation, CrossTalk/SRBDS and More
Python Programming
