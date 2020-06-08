Vulkan update: now with added source code
Vulkan update: now with added source code
Today we have a guest post from Igalia’s Iago Toral, who has spent the past year working on the Mesa graphic driver stack for Raspberry Pi 4.
It is almost five months since we announced the Vulkan effort for Raspberry Pi 4. It was great to see how many people were excited about this, and today we would like to give you a status update on our progress over these last months.
When we announced the effort back in January we were at the point of rendering a coloured triangle, which required only minimal coverage of the Vulkan 1.0 API in the driver. Today, we are passing over 70,000 tests from the Khronos Conformance Test Suite for Vulkan 1.0 and we have an implementation for a significant subset of the Vulkan 1.0 API.
Raspberry Pi Vulkan Driver Making Progress But Long Road Remains
Consulting firm Igalia that has been working under contract with the Raspberry Pi Foundation on developing a Raspberry Pi Vulkan driver for the Raspberry Pi 4 and future SBCs has provided a status update on their development efforts.
With Igalia doing a clean slate Vulkan driver since initiating the work last year, much progress is made but it's still far from being usable and optimized for RPi4 gamers. But even then there is the matter of Arm game compatibility leading to mostly open-source titles and emulators. In any case though, more Vulkan demos are now rendering with this driver.
Vulkan API support for Raspberry Pi 4 is progressing well
The Raspberry Pi 4 is such a versatile device and it's set to gain support for the Vulkan API too, with an update on the progress now available and code in the open.
In a guest blog post on the Raspberry Pi website written by Igalia's Iago Toral, the developer working on getting it all working with the Mesa graphics stack, they go over work done and it's sounding great. If you haven't heard of Igalia, they're a Free Software consultancy that works on various open source software like this.
