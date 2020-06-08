KDE GSoC Reports
First Milestone
Hello Everyone,
The first week has been completed with an amazing start for me. I have completed my first milestone i.e sudoku activity. You can see implemented datasets in the below image.
Week 1 : GSoC Project Report
This week corresponds to Week 3 in the planned timeline.
I created the MVC classes, namely, StoryboardModel, StoryboardDelegate and StoryboardView and implemented a bare bone GUI without much interactivity.
The StoryboardModel provides an interface to the delegate and view classes to handle the underlying data. The model consists of a list of StoryboardItem objects that correspond to individual storyboard items. Each StoryboardItem object consists of multiple StoryboardChild objects, which store data such as frame number, item name, duration and comment fields. This was set up in this way so as to get a tree based model where the index to a storyboard item is different from the individual data index. Now we can have an index for the storyboard item and also have an index for individual field in it, such as duration or comment field.
First alpha release of my project: looking for feedback!
I’m glad to announce the first alpha of my GSoC 2020 project. For anyone not in the loop, I’m working on integrating Disney’s SeExpr expression language as a new type of Fill Layer.
GNU/Linux in Robotics and New Hardware
The 10 Best Parental Control Software for Linux System in 2020
Moreover, they are always curious about different matters, and that could lead them to distract from their path. If you think that your child is consuming only kids friendly content, excessive screen time is a serious matter that you should be concerned about. These are the cases when the parental control and web filtering software come in handy. They allow you to control their screen time, content type, accessible websites, and many other aspects to protect them against distractions. Linux comes with some great parental control settings, just like any other major operating system. But if you want more advanced controls, then there are some Linux parental control tools you should check out. [...] Choosing the best software for any specific task is the most confusing part. Besides, there are both paid and free tools available on the internet. In terms of free tools, you can have some trials and errors to meet the sweet spot. But before spending money on software, you should be well aware of the functionalities. Here we have enlisted 10 Linux parental control software that we think are the bests to protect your beloved kids. One of them should meet your very own requirements. So, check them out.
Security Holes: Speculative Execution Mitigation, CrossTalk/SRBDS and More
Python Programming
