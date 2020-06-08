Python Programming
Python Scripting for the Ethical Hacker Part II
Welcome back to LSB my fellow ethical hackers, this is the second part to our Python scripting tutorial. Today we will be installing PyCharm and creating our first Python script.
Pycharm is an integrated development environment (IDE) and we will be using this throughout the tutorial, so let’s get started.
A Comprehensive Guide to Handling Exceptions in Python
This article describes some examples of what to do and not do when writing exceptions. Hopefully, it’ll instill in you a deeper understanding of exception handling broadly as well provide some useful Python tips.
Getting the Most Out of a Python Traceback
Python prints a traceback when an exception is raised in your code. The traceback output can be a bit overwhelming if you’re seeing it for the first time or you don’t know what it’s telling you. But the Python traceback has a wealth of information that can help you diagnose and fix the reason for the exception being raised in your code. Understanding what information a Python traceback provides is vital to becoming a better Python programmer.
Style your data plots in Python with Pygal
Python is full of libraries that can visualize data. One of the more interactive options comes from Pygal, which I consider the library for people who like things to look good. It generates beautiful SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) files that users can interact with. SVG is a standard format for interactive graphics, and it can lead to rich user experiences with only a few lines of Python.
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Blog Post | Gsoc'2020 | #2
I worked on improvising the UI for the project on adobe XD keeping in mind that all the required features perfectly fit in. With a lot of possible ways of how to accomplish the desired features, I planned out the best possible ways to achieve that keeping in mind all the potential Use cases for the project after receiving valuable insights from the mentors.
GNU/Linux in Robotics and New Hardware
The 10 Best Parental Control Software for Linux System in 2020
Moreover, they are always curious about different matters, and that could lead them to distract from their path. If you think that your child is consuming only kids friendly content, excessive screen time is a serious matter that you should be concerned about. These are the cases when the parental control and web filtering software come in handy. They allow you to control their screen time, content type, accessible websites, and many other aspects to protect them against distractions. Linux comes with some great parental control settings, just like any other major operating system. But if you want more advanced controls, then there are some Linux parental control tools you should check out. [...] Choosing the best software for any specific task is the most confusing part. Besides, there are both paid and free tools available on the internet. In terms of free tools, you can have some trials and errors to meet the sweet spot. But before spending money on software, you should be well aware of the functionalities. Here we have enlisted 10 Linux parental control software that we think are the bests to protect your beloved kids. One of them should meet your very own requirements. So, check them out.
Security Holes: Speculative Execution Mitigation, CrossTalk/SRBDS and More
