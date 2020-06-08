Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Tuesday 9th of June 2020
Development
  • Why I switched from Java to Rust

    When you start learning a language, it's easy just to copy and paste text that you've seen elsewhere, or fiddle with unfamiliar constructs until they—sort of—work. Using code or producing code that you don't really understand but seems to work is sometimes referred to as "using incantations" (from the idea that most magicians in fiction, film, and gaming recite collections of magic words that "just work" without really understanding what they're doing or what the combination of words actually means). Some languages4 are particularly prone to this sort of approach, but many—most?—people learning a new language are prone to doing this when they start out just because they want things to work.

    Recently, I was up until 1am implementing a new feature—accepting command-line input—that I couldn't really get my head 'round. I'd spent quite a lot of time on it (including looking for—and failing to find—some appropriate incantations), and then asked for some help on an internal rust-lang channel. (You might want to sign up to the general Slack Rust channel inhabited by some people I know.) A number of people had made some suggestions about what had been going wrong, and one person was enormously helpful in picking apart some of the suggestions, so I understood them better. He explained quite a lot, but finished with, "I don't know the return type of the hash function you're calling—I think this is a good spot for you to figure this piece out on your own."

  • Rcpp Webinar Recording Available

    As announced in a few tweets leading up to it, I took the date of what would have been the annual R/Finance conference as an opportunity to hold the one-hour tutorial / workshop with introductory Rcpp material which I often present on the first morning preceding the conference as a self-organized webinar. The live-streaming worked actually reasonably well via obs to youtube (even though the comprehensive software by the latter complained at times about insufficient bitstream rates–the joys of living with a (near) monopolistic broadband provider whom I should leave for fiber…). Apparently around seventy people connected to the stream—which is more than we usually have in the seminar room at UIC for the R/Finance morning.

  • RcppArmadillo 0.9.900.1.0

    Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra aiming towards a good balance between speed and ease of use with a syntax deliberately close to a Matlab. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 727 other packages on CRAN.

    Conrad recently released a new upstream version 9.900.1 of Armadillo which we packaged and tested as usual first as a ‘release candidate’ build and then as the release. As usual, logs from reverse-depends runs are in the rcpp-logs repo.

  • 4 Excellent Free Books to Learn Agda and Type Theory

    Agda is a dependently typed functional programming language based on intuitionistic Type Theory. Type theory is concerned both with programming and logic.

    It’s an extension of Martin-Löf’s type theory, and is the latest in the tradition of languages developed in the programming logic group at Chalmers. It has inductive families, i.e., data types which depend on values, such as the type of vectors of a given length. It also has parametrized modules, mixfix operators, Unicode characters, and an interactive Emacs interface which can assist the programmer in writing the program. Other languages in this tradition are Alf, Alfa, Agda 1, Cayenne. Some other loosely related languages are Coq, Epigram, and Idris.

    Agda is also a proof assistant based on the propositions-as-types paradigm, but has no separate tactics language, and proofs are written in a functional programming style.

    Agda is open-source and enjoys contributions from many authors. The center of the Agda development is the Programming Logic group at Chalmers and Gothenburg University.

    Here’s our recommended free books to learn about Agda and Type Theory.

  • 25 years of PHP: The personal web tools that ended up everywhere

    On 8th June 1995 programmer Rasmus Lerdorf announced the birth of "Personal Home Page Tools (PHP Tools)".

    The PHP system evolved into one that now drives nearly 80 per cent of websites using server-side programming, according to figures from w3techs.

    Well-known sites running PHP include every Wordpress site (WordPress claims to run "35 per cent of the web"), Wikipedia and Facebook (with caveats - Facebook uses a number of languages including its own JIT-compiled version of PHP called HHVM). PHP is also beloved by hosting companies, many of whom provide their customers with PHPMyAdmin for administering MySQL databases.

GNU/Linux in Robotics and New Hardware

  • Robot controller and SBC run Ubuntu and ROS 2 on Coffee Lake CPUs

    Adlink unveiled a “ROScube-I” robot controller that runs Ubuntu and Adlink’s ROS 2 based Neuron SDK on 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs. There is also an 8th Gen based ROScube-I Starter Kit SBC. Adlink and Intel have collaborated to launch a ROScube-I robotics computer and other Intel-based robotics products that that run Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. The products also include Intel’s OpenVINO toolkit amd Adlink’s Neuron SDK based on the latest Foxy Fitzroy version of ROS (Robot Operating System) 2 middleware.

  • Ubuntu/ROS robotics SBC has RPi-style GPIO and a choice of Atom or Rockchip PX30

    Adlink announced a “ROScube Pico Development Kit” SBC with 40-pin GPIO and a Myriad X VPU that runs Ubuntu and ROS 2 on an Apollo Lake or Rockchip PX30. There is also a Lidar-equipped, 6th Gen Skylake based NeuronBot robot. Earlier today, we looked at Adlink’s ROScube-I robot controller and ROScube-I Starter Kit SBC based on Intel Coffee Lake processors. Part two of that announcement concerned a new ROScube Pico Development Kit and NeuronBot robot that we cover here.

  • Exor GigaSOM GS01 SoM and Devkit Combine Intel Atom E39xx CPU and Cyclone 10 GX FPGA

    EXOR International has worked in collaboration with Arrow Electronics to design and manufacture GigaSOM GS01 system-on-module combining an Intel Atom E39xx Apollo Lake processor and Cyclone 10 GX FPGA.

  • Rockchip PX30 3.5-inch SBC Targets Automotive Infotainment, Retail PoS, and Digital Signage

    While Rockchip RK3326 quad-core Cortex-A35 processor is found in ODROID-GO Advance portable game console, it was brought to my attention that there weren’t any RK3326 SoM nor SBC on the market. But Rockchip PX30, with virtually the same design, only adding support for dual VOP (dual independent display support), is already found on several system-on-modules including ADLINK LEC-PX30 SMARC module and ARBOR SOM-RP301. It turns out there’s also a Rockchip PX30 SBC courtesy of Shenzhen based TechVision “3.5’SBC-PX30-TVI3329A“.

The 10 Best Parental Control Software for Linux System in 2020

Moreover, they are always curious about different matters, and that could lead them to distract from their path. If you think that your child is consuming only kids friendly content, excessive screen time is a serious matter that you should be concerned about. These are the cases when the parental control and web filtering software come in handy. They allow you to control their screen time, content type, accessible websites, and many other aspects to protect them against distractions. Linux comes with some great parental control settings, just like any other major operating system. But if you want more advanced controls, then there are some Linux parental control tools you should check out. [...] Choosing the best software for any specific task is the most confusing part. Besides, there are both paid and free tools available on the internet. In terms of free tools, you can have some trials and errors to meet the sweet spot. But before spending money on software, you should be well aware of the functionalities. Here we have enlisted 10 Linux parental control software that we think are the bests to protect your beloved kids. One of them should meet your very own requirements. So, check them out. Read more

Security Holes: Speculative Execution Mitigation, CrossTalk/SRBDS and More

  • Google Engineer Uncovers Holes In Linux's Speculative Execution Mitigations

    There are some urgent fixes pending for the x86/x86_64 speculative execution handling for the Linux kernel following a Google security engineer discovering these issues, including one of the fixes address a situation that unfairly impacted AMD CPUs.

  • "CrossTalk" / SRBDS Is The Newest Side-Channel Vulnerability

    Details are still coming in but INTEL-SA-00320, a.k.a. "CrossTalk", is the newest Intel side-channel CPU vulnerability. This latest side-channel vulnerability was disclosed today as part of Intel's second Tuesday of the month reporting period along with several other security issues. INTEL-SA-00320 / CrossTalk is a Special Register Buffer Data Sampling "SRBDS" issue.

  • CrossTalk/SRBDS Shows Possibility Of Leaking Information Across Physical CPU Cores

    This morning I noted CrossTalk / SRBDS as the newest side-channel vulnerability following Intel's monthly security advisories being sent out. It turns out Intel broke their own embargo on the disclosure and I happened to spot it quickly before they retracted it. In the hours since, the university researchers behind this CrossTalk vulnerability reached out and have provided an embargoed copy of the whitepaper. As of now, the formal disclosure time has passed so information on this new side-channel Intel CPU vulnerability is public and it shows for the first time that speculative execution can enable attackers to leak sensitive information across physical cores on Intel CPUs.

  • The "special register buffer data sampling" hardware vulnerability

    We have not had a new CPU vulnerability for a little while — a situation that was clearly too good to last. The mainline kernel has just merged mitigations for the "special register buffer data sampling" vulnerability which, in short, allows an attacker to spy on the random numbers obtained by others. In particular, the results of the RDRAND instruction can be obtained via a speculative attack.

Python Programming

  • Python Scripting for the Ethical Hacker Part II

    Welcome back to LSB my fellow ethical hackers, this is the second part to our Python scripting tutorial. Today we will be installing PyCharm and creating our first Python script. Pycharm is an integrated development environment (IDE) and we will be using this throughout the tutorial, so let’s get started.

  • A Comprehensive Guide to Handling Exceptions in Python

    This article describes some examples of what to do and not do when writing exceptions. Hopefully, it’ll instill in you a deeper understanding of exception handling broadly as well provide some useful Python tips.

  • Getting the Most Out of a Python Traceback

    Python prints a traceback when an exception is raised in your code. The traceback output can be a bit overwhelming if you’re seeing it for the first time or you don’t know what it’s telling you. But the Python traceback has a wealth of information that can help you diagnose and fix the reason for the exception being raised in your code. Understanding what information a Python traceback provides is vital to becoming a better Python programmer.

  • Style your data plots in Python with Pygal

    Python is full of libraries that can visualize data. One of the more interactive options comes from Pygal, which I consider the library for people who like things to look good. It generates beautiful SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) files that users can interact with. SVG is a standard format for interactive graphics, and it can lead to rich user experiences with only a few lines of Python.

  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Blog Post | Gsoc'2020 | #2

    I worked on improvising the UI for the project on adobe XD keeping in mind that all the required features perfectly fit in. With a lot of possible ways of how to accomplish the desired features, I planned out the best possible ways to achieve that keeping in mind all the potential Use cases for the project after receiving valuable insights from the mentors.

