Nextcloud Vs ownCloud: What’s the Difference? Which one Should You Use?

Submitted by itsfoss on Wednesday 10th of June 2020 06:17:29 AM
Software

Nextcloud and ownCloud are two popular open source cloud storage software. Learn what is the difference between the two and which one should you use.
Intel SRBDS/CrossTalk Vulnerabilities Now Patched in All Supported Ubuntu Releases

The security patch for the intel-microcode firmware addresses three hardware vulnerabilities that affect computers powered by Intel processors and running the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 19.10, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, or Ubuntu 14.04 ESM systems. These include a fix for the recently discovered SRBDS (Special Register Buffer Data Sampling) hardware vulnerability (CVE-2020-0543) also known as Crosstalk. This affects some Intel client and Xeon E3 processors, allowing a local attacker to expose sensitive information. A full list of affected Intel processors is available here. Read more

pfSense 2.4.5-RELEASE-p1 Now Available

We are pleased to announce the release of pfSense® software version 2.4.5-p1, now available for new installations and upgrades! pfSense software version 2.4.5-p1 is a maintenance release which brings several important stability and bug fixes for issues present in pfSense 2.4.5-RELEASE. pfSense 2.4.5-RELEASE-p1 updates and installation images are available now! Read more

