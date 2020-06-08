China’s Computers Run on Microsoft Windows: Are They Vulnerable to US Pressure?

As tension grows between China and the United States, there is worry in Beijing that the conflict could end up further restricting Chinese access to American technology. Of foremost concern is that despite decades of effort, China has yet to build a homegrown operating system good enough to replace Microsoft Windows. “Our operating system market is dominated by U.S. companies such as Microsoft, Google and Apple," a recent report by state-run Xinhua News Agency said. “To fundamentally solve the problem of ‘being choked in [the] neck', creating a domestic operating system and supporting software and hardware ecosystem is a must." To be fair, China is not alone. Other countries including Russia, Germany and South Korea have been trying to develop their own operating systems. But none of them have gotten very far yet. Washington has already targeted China’s technology vulnerabilities. The U.S. Commerce Department has banned Huawei from Google Android and cut off the Chinese tech giant from foreign chip manufacturers in May 2019 after adding it to the Export Administration Regulations Entity List. Just last week, 33 Chinese firms and institutions, including the Shanghai-listed software giant Qihoo 360 Technology, were added to an economic blacklist for activities that threaten American national security or foreign policy interests.

Release | Endless OS 3.8.3

Endless OS 3.8.3 was released for existing users today, June 9th, 2020. The only change compared to Endless OS 3.8.2 is a fix for a security issue on GNUTLS. Downloadable images for new users will be available in the next few days.

today's howtos