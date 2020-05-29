Android Leftovers
-
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro getting MIUI 11 update based on Android 10
-
Nokia 6.1 & 7.1 get a new Android 10 Build with the May Security update 2020 now
-
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Android 10 update rolling out
-
OPPO F9 and F9 Pro are getting the ColorOS 7 stable update with Android 10
-
eBay Launches Dark Mode on IOS and Android Mobile Apps
-
Android Studio 4.0 is a major upgrade for the app development tool
-
Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7 Plus receiving Android Build with May security patch
-
Best new mobile games on iOS and Android – June 2020 round-up
-
Twitter Fleets: How to upload vanishing Fleets on Android, iOS?
-
Vivaldi Android Browser Goes Dark for Web Contents
-
Best Free ASMR Live Wallpapers For Android Phone
-
Android Auto saved my 1,200-mile solo driving trip — and my sanity
-
Your Android phone can help you in an emergency. Here's how
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 597 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Hamburg wants to focus more on Free Software
In order to strengthen digital sovereignty of Hamburg, the city wants to use more Free Software in the future (see the PDF of the coalition agreement). The goal is to minimise the dependence on individual providers and create transparency. Wherever it appears meaningful, cooperation with other administrations should be established. However, the coalition agreement contains several loopholes, for example for procurement procedures and diffuse justification to protect proprietary software vendors. Free Software gives everyone the right to use, understand, distribute and improve software for any purpose. Administrations also benefit from these freedoms when they rely on Free Software. More and more administrations all over Europe are using and developing Free Software in order to benefit from interoperable solutions, to avoid vendor lock ins, to be transparent and sovereign, to spend funds in the most efficient way and to foster innovation and collaboration.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Canonical Releases Important Ubuntu Kernel Security Updates, Patch Now
Canonical already released the other day a new version of the intel-microcode firmware to mitigate the latest Intel vulnerabilities, but now it also published new versions of the Linux kernel for all supported Ubuntu releases, including Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 19.10, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. Apart from mitigating the Intel SRBDS/CrossTalk vulnerability (CVE-2020-0543), the new Linux kernel security updates fixes race conditions (CVE-2020-12114) discovered by Piotr Krysiuk in the file system implementation, which lets a local attacker cause a denial of service (system crash). Also addressed are a flaw (CVE-2020-0067) discovered in Linux kernel’s F2FS file system implementation that allowed a local attacker to expose sensitive information (kernel memory), and a vulnerability (CVE-2020-10751) discovered by Dmitry Vyukov in the SELinux netlink security hook, which could allow a privileged attacker to bypass SELinux netlink restrictions. The latter only affects the Linux 5.4 kernel of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Linux 4.15 kernel of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.
Recent comments
52 min 2 sec ago
3 hours 33 min ago
8 hours 29 min ago
8 hours 35 min ago
16 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 26 min ago
18 hours 38 min ago
21 hours 12 min ago
23 hours 12 min ago
23 hours 42 min ago