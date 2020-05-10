Android Leftovers

3.5-inch SBC features Rockchip PX30

Techvision’s “3.5’SBC-PX30-TVI3329A” SBC runs Android 8.1 on a quad -A35 Rockchip PX30 with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC plus dual HD displays with a choice of HDMI, LVDS, DSI, and eDP. Shenzhen-based Techvision has announced the first 3.5-inch SBC we have seen that features Rockchip’s PX30 SoC. The 3.5’SBC-PX30-TVI3329 supports car infotainment, retail POS, and digital signage applications. Farther below we also summarize some of Techvision’s recent RK3399 based boards, including a new SMARC module.

The 3 Best Ways to Restart Ubuntu Server

The main difference between the Ubuntu Desktop version and the Server is that the Ubuntu Desktop is used for personal use. The Server edition can be used to serve up Applications, Websites, E-mail Servers, File shares, and more other services that can help expand the functionality of businesses. Usually, users of the Ubuntu Server depend on the Terminal to perform their daily tasks. One of the tasks that are common for a system administrator is to restart or reboot the Ubuntu Server. The primary reason for resetting the Ubuntu Server is to complete the Server update or to apply some new configurations. In this article, we are going to discuss the three important commands that can be used to reboot the Ubuntu Server.